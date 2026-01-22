Better Money, Built In: OnePay Announces New Rewards Partnership with Rakuten Card Linked Offer Network

Rakuten card-linked offers from top merchants will soon be available in the OnePay app, making it easier for customers to earn more without changing how they manage money

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More offers, more ways to earn – where you already manage money.

Today, OnePay, the consumer fintech trusted by millions of Americans to make money better, announced a new partnership with Rakuten Card Linked Offer Network to expand OnePay Rewards, bringing new offers from top merchants into the app in the coming months. This will give customers more ways to earn value on their everyday spending, without needing to hunt for deals or change how they pay.

Rakuten card-linked offers will be integrated into the OnePay app, allowing customers to activate additional offers and earn when they pay with a OnePay debit or credit card or any opted-in card linked to their OnePay Wallet. Customers will be able to activate multiple offers at the same time, with no limits on how many offers can be turned on – making it easy to earn more without managing or rotating deals.

"Rewards work best when they're built into how people already pay," said Jen Jia, General Manager, OnePay Wallet. "Partnering with Rakuten Card Linked Offer Network will make it even easier for OnePay customers to earn value and to do it without changing how they already pay. This strategic integration boosts our customer offering and provides us with a powerful tool to drive deeper engagement and loyalty within our platform."

"Our collaboration with OnePay aligns perfectly with Rakuten's mission to deliver rewarding experiences to customers," said Christine Maitland, General Manager, Rakuten Card Linked Offer Network. "OnePay's integrated financial ecosystem and deep understanding of consumer financial behavior make them an ideal partner to embed our robust card-linked offer network. We're excited to deliver even more value by turning OnePay users' everyday purchases into an effortless earning opportunity."

Rakuten card-linked offers will be available in the OnePay app in the coming months, with more ways to earn in OnePay planned later this year.

About OnePay

OnePay is an all-in-one financial services platform built on the simple belief that better money makes life better. With banking, high-yield savings, credit cards, point-of-sale lending, investment and crypto offerings, OnePay is providing millions of consumers with the tools they need to holistically manage their financial lives in one place. Alongside its expanding consumer offering, OnePay also partners with employers, HCM providers, gig platforms, and others to deliver embedded financial services to millions of employees and frontline workers.

OnePay is a financial technology company, not a bank. Loans through OneProgress Services LLC (NMLS ID 2460509) and banking services through OnePay are provided by Coastal Community Bank or Lead Bank, Members FDIC. OnePay debit and credit cards are issued by partner banks pursuant to licensing by MastercardⓇ International. To learn more about OnePay, please visit www.onepay.com .

About Rakuten Card Linked Offer Network

Founded in 2017, Rakuten Card Linked Offer Network (RCLON) is a next-generation CLO platform connecting over 200 million high-intent shoppers with a diverse network of publishers. Our secure, scalable CLO platform empowers financial institutions, merchants & advertisers, and publishers to drive engagement, loyalty, and revenue – all without compromising control or compliance. For more information, visit cardlinkedoffers.rakuten.com .

