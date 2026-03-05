Order Up! OnePay Expands Rewards to Dining, Serves 3% Cash Back to Cash+ Customers

OnePay Expands Partnership With Kard to Bring Thousands of Local Restaurant Offers to Customers

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Customers hungry for dining rewards have reason to celebrate as OnePay, the consumer fintech trusted by millions of Americans to make money better, today announced it is adding dining as a selectable cash back category for OnePay Cash customers. Cash+ customers can now earn 3% cash back across multiple categories on up to $150 in spending per month.

As part of its push into dining rewards, OnePay is expanding its partnership with Kard, a commerce media platform, to bring local offers into the OnePay app, unlocking cash back at thousands of participating local restaurants across the country. The partnership will make it easier for OnePay Cash customers to earn rewards where they already choose to eat.

"Dining is one of the most common and most loved places our customers spend," said Jen Jia, General Manager, OnePay Wallet. "We listened to our customers, and we're expanding our rewards ecosystem to reflect the way they spend every week, starting with dining. We're bringing dining rewards to all OnePay Cash customers, adding thousands of local restaurant offers through Kard in the OnePay app, and making it simple for Cash+ customers to earn cash back on dining. Because real life doesn't end at the table, each month customers can choose to earn cash back on where they fuel up, eat or shop, all in one place."

"OnePay is building a rewards experience that's simple, flexible, and rooted in everyday life," said Ben Mackinnon, CEO at Kard. "We're proud to expand our existing relationship, already bringing offers from leading national brands with local offers, which brings points-earning opportunities to thousands of participating local restaurants. It helps OnePay customers earn more on the meals they already buy, while supporting the communities where they live."

With the new rewards experiences, OnePay Cash customers can:

Choose a cash back category each month in the OnePay app

Access offers from thousands of local restaurants through Kard, alongside OnePay's broader offers experience

Earn rewards across top QSR chains across the country

Cash back is earned as OnePay points redeemable as a deposit into a OnePay Cash account or other available options.

The expanded partnership with Kard builds on the continued growth of OnePay's rewards ecosystem, as the company continues adding top merchant offers and new earning opportunities. This momentum reinforces OnePay's commitment and focus on delivering strong, everyday value to its customers.

About OnePay

OnePay is an all-in-one financial services platform built on the simple belief that better money makes life better. With banking, high-yield savings, credit cards, point-of-sale lending, investment and crypto offerings, OnePay is providing millions of consumers with the tools they need to holistically manage their financial lives in one place. Alongside its expanding consumer offering, OnePay also partners with employers, HCM providers, gig platforms, and others to deliver embedded financial services to millions of employees and frontline workers.

OnePay is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services through OnePay are provided by Coastal Community Bank or Lead Bank, Members FDIC. OnePay debit and credit cards are issued by partner banks pursuant to licensing by Mastercard® International. Brokerage services through OnePay are provided by One Growth Securities LLC, member FINRA / SIPC . Crypto services through OnePay powered by Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC through an agreement with OneProgress Assets LLC. Investment and crypto products are not FDIC Insured, not bank guaranteed and may lose value. One Growth Securities LLC does not provide crypto services and OneProgress Assets LLC is not a member of FINRA/SIPC.

To learn more about OnePay, please visit www.onepay.com .

About Kard

Kard's commerce media network uses predictive AI and first-party transaction data from tens of millions of consumers to power next-generation personalized rewards.

For fintechs and FIs, Kard's flexible, API-first platform makes it easy to offer differentiated rewards that compete with the biggest banks and loyalty programs. For brands, Kard's pay-for-performance model provides a scalable acquisition and engagement channel — without the upfront costs and uncertainty of traditional media buying. And by linking brand exposure directly to verified online and in-store purchases, Kard can prove incremental impact at scale.

Kard is backed by leading investors, including Tiger Global, Underscore VC, Fin Capital, s12f, and Trinity Capital.

Media contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE OnePay