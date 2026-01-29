OnePay Names Patrick O'Connell Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned finance executive set to join OnePay amid rapid growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OnePay, the consumer fintech trusted by millions of Americans to make money better, today announced that Patrick O'Connell will join the company as Chief Financial Officer. O'Connell, who has served as EVP and CFO of AMC Networks since 2022, will join OnePay after the conclusion of his employment with AMC Networks in March, and will oversee finance, strategy, and long-term planning for OnePay.

He joins the company's leadership team amid a period of rapid growth: less than four years since becoming operational, OnePay has launched a growing suite of financial services products across banking, credit, payments, invest, and crypto and more than doubled its customer base to serve millions of people in every corner of the country.

"Patrick has spent his entire career helping companies grow through big moments," said Omer Ismail, CEO of OnePay. "He's a strategic thinker and proven operator and he's exactly the kind of CFO you want when you're building something that matters at scale. His experience will help us move faster and smarter during a pivotal time and we're thrilled to add him to a world-class team."

"OnePay has a bold mission, an exceptional team, and incredible momentum behind it," said O'Connell. "The opportunity to help make money better for tens of millions of people and to build a category-defining business in the process is enormous. I'm excited to be joining Omer and the team at such an important moment and couldn't be more energized by the work in front of us."

Currently, as CFO of AMC Networks, O'Connell leads global financial operations across a portfolio of streaming services and networks. Earlier in his career, he held senior strategy roles at CBS Corporation and BRANDED, and spent 14 years at Goldman Sachs, advising CEOs, CFOs, and boards on major financial transactions.

