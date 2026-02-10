Betterment Advisor Solutions launches model marketplace with new portfolios from leading asset managers

New turnkey models from Goldman Sachs Asset Management, State Street Investment Management, Vanguard and more are added to Betterment's tax-smart, automated platform

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Betterment Advisor Solutions, an all-in-one custodial platform for modern RIAs, today announced an expansion of its model marketplace with new portfolio strategies from leading asset managers, including Goldman Sachs Asset Management, State Street Investment Management, Vanguard and others.

The curated marketplace extends the range of portfolio options available to advisors, pairing institutional-grade portfolio expertise with deeper customization based on firm preferences and client needs. Advisors can deploy ready-to-use portfolios from industry-leading managers, while maintaining oversight and client relationships through the Betterment Advisor Solutions platform.

The new models are included in Betterment's platform at no additional cost and are integrated with its native tax management suite and automated portfolio technology, allowing advisors to streamline ongoing portfolio maintenance in one place. By offering expanded investment choice alongside operational efficiency, Betterment is helping advisors manage costs more effectively and spend more time growing their practice.

"Advisors are using our model marketplace to bring institutional investment expertise into their firms with less overhead," said Alison Considine, Director of Strategy & Operations at Betterment Advisor Solutions. "When that expertise is paired with Betterment's tax-smart portfolio management capabilities, advisors can manage more client relationships all within a single custodial platform."

