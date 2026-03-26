Betterment at Work Strengthens 401(k) Offering with Renewed Compliance Guarantee and Enhanced Platform Features

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Betterment at Work today expanded its support for small businesses by renewing its Hassle-Free Compliance Guarantee and rolling out several enhancements to its 401(k) offering. These reflect a commitment to a streamlined administrative 401(k) experience that allows plan sponsors to better manage their plans.

Hassle-Free Compliance Guarantee

Betterment is committed to delivering 100% of annual audit packages on time. The company is renewing its Hassle-Free Compliance Guarantee to further reduce the administrative burden on employers. Betterment guarantees that all annual audit packages will be delivered by May 31, and if the deadline is missed, the company will refund up to $1,000 off the plan's annual base fee.

"Compliance is one of the biggest pain points for plan sponsors," said Rob Krupa, Sr. Director of 401(k) Compliance. "Because we've delivered every single audit package on time to date, our sponsors are focusing on their business and people rather than 401(k) administration. We are proud to back that track record with a financial guarantee for yet another year."

Platform & Product Enhancements

In addition, Betterment at Work is strengthening its 401(k) platform to deliver a simplified experience for clients and partners.

Key updates include:

Solo 401(k) Expansion for National Partners: Betterment now provides its all-digital Solo 401(k) through national advisor networks, with no setup fees and simple support for self-employed clients.

Betterment now provides its all-digital Solo 401(k) through national advisor networks, with no setup fees and simple support for self-employed clients. 350+ Payroll Integrations : Led by a flagship integration with QuickBooks Online, Betterment has added hundreds of partners to automate data flow and reduce manual entry.

: Led by a flagship integration with QuickBooks Online, Betterment has added hundreds of partners to automate data flow and reduce manual entry. Live Chat Support: Sponsors can now access Live Chat directly within their dashboard, providing live human support for plan navigation, administration, account management and reporting.

"We are building a 401(k) platform that fits the way modern businesses operate," said Chelsey Lubin, Sr. Director of Client Experience at Betterment. "Whether a sponsor needs to confirm a vesting schedule or update a Form 5500 signer, these upgrades reduce administrative burden, provide stronger support and help plan sponsors build more confidence in their plan."

For more information about Betterment at Work's scalable retirement solutions, visit https://www.betterment.com/work.

About Betterment at Work

Betterment at Work offers modern, scalable 401(k) solutions built for growing businesses. Employers get a streamlined 401(k) platform with customizable plans, payroll integration, and built-in compliance, designed to meet fiduciary requirements and support employees' retirement goals, whether they're just getting started or seasoned investors. It's all powered by the same trusted technology behind Betterment, which manages more than $65 billion in assets. For more information, visit www.betterment.com/work.

Media contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Betterment