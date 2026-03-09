Betterment Launches AI-Enabled Account Recommender, Advancing Enterprise AI Strategy

NEW YORK, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Betterment , a trusted wealth and savings platform, today announced the launch of its AI-enabled Account Recommender tool. The launch marks a strategic step in the company's broader AI expansion, supported by a dedicated internal team and adaptable infrastructure now in place to enable responsible, scalable AI deployment across its three lines of business.

In a recent survey, 73% of Betterment customers said they were interested in AI-powered financial guidance and insights within their accounts. The new Account Recommender combines advisor-built logic with AI-generated explanations to deliver tailored recommendations to customers based on their financial profiles and existing accounts. Betterment is leveraging AI to provide more contextual, personalized guidance that helps customers take more confident action.

"Betterment's founding principle was that technology could expand access to wealth-building tools and financial advice, and AI is the most powerful expression of that thesis yet," said Sarah Levy, CEO of Betterment. "Incorporating AI into our platform strengthens our ability to deliver sophisticated personalization at scale to retail customers and unlocks new value for them."

Betterment's next planned AI releases will improve efficiency for plan sponsors and advisors, who rely on the company to streamline their workflows.

Betterment's AI product development platform includes structured prompt governance, well-designed guardrails, and secure data orchestration to support responsible AI deployment. This infrastructure enables the company to innovate efficiently while maintaining its fiduciary standard.

Throughout 2026, Betterment will further integrate AI into its platform and operating model. Alongside customer-facing product innovation, Betterment continues to use AI to drive customer service excellence and efficiency, accelerate product delivery, and serve as a productivity engine for all departments.

About Betterment

Betterment is a trusted wealth platform that provides modern, technology-driven solutions for investing, saving, and retirement. We empower customers to build wealth with confidence and ease via automated and self-directed investing, personalized financial advice, and high-yield cash management accounts. Betterment tailors its products and services to three distinct audiences, offering an award-winning web and mobile experience for retail investors, a 401(k) solution for small to mid-sized businesses through Betterment at Work, and an all-in-one custodial platform for independent RIAs through Betterment Advisor Solutions. Betterment helps more than 1 million customers manage over $65 billion in assets. Learn more at betterment.com .

