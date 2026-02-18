Nitrogen and Betterment Advisor Solutions Launch New Partnership

Integration pairs Betterment's RIA platform with Nitrogen's risk analysis to power more confident client conversations

AUBURN, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitrogen , the connected suite of advisor products designed to showcase the value of advice in every client meeting, and Betterment Advisor Solutions , an all-in-one custodial platform for modern RIAs, today announced a strategic partnership to provide financial advisors with an automated custodial data integration. This joint initiative enables advisors to sync client account data from Betterment directly into Nitrogen, powering more informed client meetings on portfolio risk, tax planning and retirement income planning.

"We have entered an era where the advisors who win are those who are able to clearly demonstrate value in a meeting, whether that meeting is about table-stakes portfolio management or tax, retirement income, and legacy planning," said Craig Clark, Chief Growth Officer at Nitrogen. "With this integration, the RIA advisor can swivel their monitor around to share their advice, confident that the data is already there and accurate. This powers the analytics and visuals in Nitrogen, helping a client move from confusion to confident buy-in. We handle the heavy lifting in the background so the advisor can focus on the relationship."

This partnership addresses a primary hurdle for advisors: turning fragmented client data into simplified financial advice that clients can understand. For advisors who opt in, Betterment will share custodial account and position data with Nitrogen on an ongoing basis, allowing advisors to link client accounts directly to the Nitrogen product suite, where they can apply the Risk Number® and guide conversations fueled by custodial updates.

"Our integration with Nitrogen helps advisors lead more confident client conversations by bringing portfolio data and risk insights together in one seamless experience," said Alison Considine, Director of Strategy & Operations at Betterment Advisor Solutions. "By combining Betterment's tax-efficient tools with Nitrogen's industry-leading risk analytics, advisors can turn complex portfolio information into personalized advice,without adding friction to their workflow."

The integration is available today at no incremental cost to all mutual Nitrogen and Betterment Advisor Solutions customers. Advisors can activate the feed by following the setup process within their Nitrogen dashboard.

To see the integration in action, join Nitrogen and Betterment for a joint webinar on Wednesday, March 18 at 1 p.m. ET. Advisors can register for the session by clicking here .

RIA advisors attending the Fearless Investing Summit from February 18-20 can also stop by Nitrogen Central or the Betterment booth for a live view of the integration.

Nitrogen

Nitrogen is a connected suite of advisor products designed to showcase the value of advice in every client meeting. Combining agentic AI with Risk Alignment, Investment Analytics, Income Planning, and Tax Intelligence, Nitrogen turns complex financial insights into persuasive visuals. Trusted by over 30,000 advisors with an industry-leading Net Promoter Score of 71, Nitrogen empowers advisors to deliver deeper, more personalized advice that wins prospects and strengthens long-term client relationships.

Betterment Advisor Solutions

Betterment Advisor Solutions is an all-in-one custodial platform for independent RIAs. We empower advisors to manage their book with flexible, robust portfolio management software, automated back office tools, and comprehensive advisor support. From model management to customizable billing and multi-channel client solutions across cash, investing, and 401(k)s, Betterment Advisor Solutions helps firms streamline operations and scale efficiently without sacrificing control.

Media Contacts:

Allie Zendrian

516-581-7202

[email protected]

Sarah Tremallo

[email protected]

SOURCE Betterment