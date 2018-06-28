BetterWorks Welcomes Bruce Felt to its Board of Directors

Felt is currently CFO at Domo Inc., one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies in the country. Previously, he served as CFO of SuccessFactors for almost six years, where he guided the company through a public offering, six acquisitions and the sale of the business to SAP for $3.4 billion. With more than 25 years of experience in financial operations, Felt sits on the board of a number of technology companies and has also served as CFO for companies including LANDesk Software, Qualix Group and Ten-X.

"We are so fortunate to add Bruce to our board at this time," said Doug Dennerline, CEO of BetterWorks. "We worked together at SuccessFactors and through to the completion of the SAP acquisition, so I am very familiar with the value he brings in guiding SaaS businesses through periods of high growth."

Felt joins BetterWorks at a time of significant growth and expansion to the leadership of the company. In addition to announcing the appointment of two new executives to its product and development functions, BetterWorks has recently welcomed several new industry luminaries to its HR Advisory Council.

"Businesses and their HR leaders are facing increasing challenges in motivating their workforce to new heights of performance, retaining their top talent and developing a leadership pipeline," said Felt. "BetterWorks is uniquely positioned with the technology, talent, expertise and vision to address these complex issues in the enterprise and I'm excited to be a part of bringing their vision to life."

