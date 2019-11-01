Bettors In Indiana Really Know Their NFL

FRENCH LICK, Ind., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal in-casino sports betting has been live in Indiana since early September, and BetRivers.com, in partnership with French Lick Casino, was the first site to launch legal online and mobile sports betting in Indiana, on October 3. By the end of October, it was clear that sports bettors in Indiana knew what they were doing. The hold percentage, for both retail and online/mobile, in Indiana is significantly lower than in other states where Rush Street Interactive (RSI) operates legal sports betting, which means that Indiana players are winning more. RSI operates BetRivers.com (Indiana and Pennsylvania) and Playsugarhouse.com (Pennsylvania and New Jersey) as well as the brick and mortar sportsbook at French Lick and Rivers Casinos in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Schenectady, NY.

The BetRivers sportsbook at French Lick Casino and Resort had a 5.1% hold, which is less than half of what the other three brick and mortar in-casino sportbooks RSI operates have combined, meaning that Indiana bettors are winning twice as much in relative terms. Even with online/mobile, the hold was more than 10% lower in Indiana compared to the other sites/apps in RSI's portfolio. In particular, NFL betting is where bettors from Indiana show off their knowledge. Bettors in Indiana have had 50% more winning days against the book, when compared to the rest of the online/mobile portfolio of sites operated by RSI.

"We aren't surprised that bettors in Indiana know their football," says Matt Stetz, C.O.O for Rush Street Interactive. "Colts nation is very strong and knowledgeable. We are very curious to see how college basketball will do in the Hoosier state, with it being such a strong and favored tradition in Indiana."

College basketball tips off next week and the Hoosiers are hosting Western Illinois in their opener, on November 5.

Interesting to note is that Colts nation is not only knowledgeable about the home team. The biggest wins for bettors this season so far are on Chiefs at Broncos, Packers at Chiefs and Browns at Patriots games.

ABOUT RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE

Founded in 2012, Chicago-based Rush Street Interactive (RSI) launched its first betting site, PlaySugarHouse.com , in New Jersey in September 2016. The company subsequently made history by becoming the first operator in the United States to offer a fully integrated online sportsbook and casino. In addition, RSI was the first company to launch legal online sportsbooks both in Pennsylvania (PlaySugarHouse.com) and Indiana (BetRivers.com) as well as being the first to open a legal sportsbook in the state of New York (@ Rivers Casino in Schenectady). RSI also operates in-casino sportsbooks at Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh, SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia, and most recently, at the historic French Lick Resort in Indiana. RSI was the first US-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online sportsbook in Latin America (Rushbet.co in Colombia). Rush Street Interactive is also the developer and operator of a leading social gaming platform currently deployed at the group's affiliated land-based casinos and selected third party partners. Rush Street Interactive was named "Mobile Operator of the Year" in North America at the EGR North America Awards 2019 and "American Operator of the Year" & "Casino Operator of the Year" at the American Gambling Awards in 2019. For more information, visit rushstreetinteractive.com .

