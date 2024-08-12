Betty Boop and SHEIN Collaborate to Create a Nostalgic Fashion Collection

The Animated Style Icon Continues to Inspire

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fashion and lifestyle online retailer, SHEIN announces an exciting collaboration with iconic cartoon character Betty Boop. The Betty Boop x SHEIN collection brings together SHEIN's modern fashion sensibilities with Betty Boop's classic charm, resulting in a unique collection that bridges the gap between vintage allure and contemporary style.

The Betty Boop x SHEIN collaboration is the first between the two brands. It features a broad range of garments and accessories that brilliantly capture the essence of the renowned animated icon, sure to please Betty Boop's legions of devoted fans.

"We're excited that SHEIN will bring Betty Boop's timeless appeal to their audience of stylish trendsetters," said Mark Fleischer, President and CEO of Fleischer Studios. "Betty Boop has been a symbol of style, joy, and empowerment for over 90 years, and we're thrilled to continue sharing her with a new generation of fashion enthusiasts."

The collection will be available on SHEIN's website starting August 12, with prices ranging from $1-$30. From chic Betty Boop inspired dresses to trendy accessories and styles for the whole family to enjoy, each piece is crafted to bring a touch of Betty Boop's signature appeal.

SHEIN invites customers to join the conversation on social media using #BettyBoopxSHEIN. For more information on the Betty Boop x SHEIN collaboration and to explore the collection, please visit https://us.shein.com/campaigns/bettyboopxshein2024.

ABOUT SHEIN :

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, offering SHEIN branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN is committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology, for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN, visit www.sheingroup.com.

ABOUT BETTY BOOP AND FLEISCHER STUDIOS

First introduced in 1930, Betty Boop was created by Max Fleischer for his "Talkartoons" series, the world's first animated "talkies" which Max's company, Fleischer Studios, produced for Paramount Studios. Betty initially appeared as a dog-like stage performer who sang and danced with another dog-like character named Bimbo, joyfully entertaining vast audiences of other Fleischer characters from the animal kingdom.

Inspired by the collective energy, style and sound of the many popular Jazz Age flappers and entertainers of the 1920s, Betty quickly evolved into a full-fledged human character, and by 1932 she had become the only female animated screen star in the world. Voiced by Mae Questel, Betty starred in more than 100 cartoons, 90 of which are included in the official Betty Boop series, which ended in 1939. Since then, Betty has appeared in dozens of hit movies, television specials, commercials, and was the first cartoon character to be profiled by A&E's Biography series.

Today, Fleischer Studios with their team of creative professionals and worldwide licensing agency, Global Icons (www.globalicons.com), continue to parlay the iconic Betty Boop into a worldwide licensing and entertainment phenomenon, delighting millions of fans and collectors alike. Please visit them online at www.fleischerstudios.com and www.bettyboop.com.

SOURCE SHEIN