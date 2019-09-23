BETTY BOOP™ X IPSY Unveil Fun And Flirty Beauty Collaboration

Signature Betty red lipstick shades and finishes in matte Boop-Oop-A-Doop ™ ($14) , satin Mauve it, Baby ($14) , satin Hotsy Totsy ($14) and shimmer All Jazzed Up ($14) shimmering lip glosses

, satin , satin and shimmer shimmering lip glosses Knock-out eyeshadow shades in That's So Betty ($30) eyeshadow palette or single shadows in Flip Your Lid ($8) and Up Past Midnight ($8)

eyeshadow palette or single shadows in and Bold liquid eyeliner in Drawn to You ($16) and daring mascara in Blink and Wink ($12) to complete a bold and fearless look

and daring mascara in to complete a bold and fearless look Dazzling nail polish in Little Red Dress ($8)

"Betty Boop is a timeless beauty and fashion icon, and we are so excited by the collection with IPSY, a brand that is all about confidence and being bold – just like Betty," said Carla Silva, VP and GM, Global Head of Licensing for King Features. "We are thrilled by this latest collaboration and bringing Betty's signature look and feel to new beauty consumers."

"Betty Boop is one of those iconic female figures that spans multiple generations," said Jenna Habayeb, IPSY's Chief Brand Officer. "She translates so naturally into beauty, and we're thrilled to bring this collection to our members."

The BETTY BOOP™ x IPSY collection will be available in IPSY's October Glam Bags and for purchase on IPSY.com from October 1 - 31 or until the collection sells out.

About IPSY:

IPSY, the largest beauty subscription in the world, has more than 3 million active members, and has shipped over 1 billion products. IPSY's signature Glam Bags deliver personalized beauty products that fit each member's lifestyle. Founded in 2011 with the mission of inspiring everyone to express their own unique beauty, IPSY strives to make beauty more inclusive and welcoming to all. With an avid community over 25 million strong, more than 160 million product reviews, and more than half a billion content views every month, IPSY has created the ultimate beauty discovery platform. Learn more at IPSY.com.

About King Features:

King Features, a member of the Hearst Entertainment & Syndication Group, is one of the largest and most experienced organizations in classic consumer product merchandising and licensing as well as the world's premier distributor of comics, columns, puzzles and games to print and digital outlets worldwide. King represents some of the most recognizable iconic property franchises, including "Popeye," "Betty Boop," "Flash Gordon," "The Phantom," "Mandrake the Magician" and "Hägar the Horrible." For more information, please visit www.KingFeatures.com/licensing.

About Betty Boop and Fleischer Studios:

First introduced in 1930, Betty Boop was created by Max Fleischer for his "Talkartoons" series, the first "talkies" of animation, which Max's company, Fleischer Studios, produced for Paramount. Mae Questel provided Betty's distinctive voice. By 1932 Betty, considered to be the first and only female animated screen star, had taken the country by storm. Betty starred in more than 100 cartoons, 90 of which are included in the official "Betty Boop" series, which ended in 1939. Since then, Betty has appeared in dozens of hit movies, television specials and commercials. She was the first cartoon character to be profiled by A&E's "Biography" series.

As the worldwide exclusive licensing agent for Betty Boop, King Features works closely with Fleischer Studios (www.fleischerstudios.com) to keep Betty entertaining millions of fans and collectors worldwide. Betty Boop's popularity today shines through her prevalence in pop culture. She is one of the most popular and successful licensed characters in entertainment history, with licensees in the United States and around the world that produce quality products bearing Betty's likeness in virtually every category. Betty Boop will celebrate her 90th Anniversary in 2020 and her official website is www.bettyboop.com.

