New report identifies how telehealth applications can benefit rural areas and populations

MARQUETTE, Mich., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Central Upper Peninsula Planning and Development Regional Commission (CUPPAD), in partnership with Connected Nation Michigan (CN Michigan), has released a new telehealth report titled, "Between the lakes: Understanding telehealth perceptions and usage in the Central Upper Peninsula of Michigan."

CUPPAD conducted a survey of 800 adult heads of households in the six-county region of the Central Upper Peninsula (U.P.), which includes the counties of Alger, Delta, Dickinson, Menominee, Marquette, and Schoolcraft, between March and May 2024. The purpose of the survey was to identify rates of telehealth usage, attitudes regarding telehealth services, awareness of current telehealth offerings, and ways to address the challenges some residents in the U.P. face when seeking out telehealth services.

"Michigan's Upper Peninsula has a lot of rural households, a large share of older residents, and the winters can be brutal," said Connected Nation's Director, Research Development, Chris McGovern. "All these factors make telehealth an imperative for residents there. It's important to identify steps that can make telehealth more accessible."

Find the full report, as well as online telehealth resources, by heading to this webpage: https://bit.ly/UPtelehealthreport

Some key findings from the report include:

More than 10,000 CUPPAD households do not subscribe to home internet service.

Nearly 9 out of 10 respondents (87.3%) said they have used telehealth services before.

Nearly 3 out of 5 respondents have used remote health-monitoring services.

2 out of 5 respondents (40%) prefer telehealth applications for all or some of their interactions with health care providers.

The top concern about using telehealth services is the possibility that health issues might not be properly addressed or diagnosed online.

Conversations with local health care providers suggest that a lack of home internet service among potential patients, a need for improved digital skills education, and education about available telehealth services would help improve the adoption of telehealth usage.

Recommendations and next steps provided in the report include:

Promote telehealth through marketing and awareness campaigns.

Provide user-friendly online or in-person training for patients who are new to telehealth.

Promote remote health-monitoring services and devices among the aging population and low-income households.

Create or participate in a telehealth program where trained health care or digital professionals act as tech support for telehealth visits and for patients who use remote health-monitoring devices.

Seek out and take advantage of opportunities to expand broadband access in the region.

About CUPPAD: The mission of the Central Upper Peninsula Planning and Development (CUPPAD) Regional Commission is to foster cooperative analysis, planning and action for economic, social and physical development, and conservation within the central Upper Peninsula. Our staff of dedicated planners, economic developers, and GIS professionals are passionate about the prosperity of our region. We understand the rigors of local governance and the disparity of resources.

About Connected Nation: Connected Nation is a national nonprofit founded in 2001 with a mission to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation.

