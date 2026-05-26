Connected Nation podcast reaches milestone 250th episode during 25th anniversary year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected Nation (CN), a national nonprofit working to expand access to technology and digital opportunity, is celebrating a major milestone for its award-winning podcast, Connected Nation. The organization has released its 250th episode during its 25th anniversary year, which coincides with America's 250th anniversary.

The milestone episode, titled "Creating longevity for rural communities: How CBS Oregon is transforming connectivity," explores how innovative broadband solutions can sustain and strengthen rural communities for generations to come. The episode highlights the real-world impact of connectivity, from economic growth to improved quality of life, reinforcing the podcast's mission to elevate stories that demonstrate how technology can change lives.

"This milestone is incredibly meaningful for our team," said Jessica Denson, Communications Director, CN, and host of the podcast. "Reaching 250 episodes in our 25th year feels like a powerful reflection of both our history and our future. Each episode represents a story of connection, resilience, and opportunity, and we're proud to continue sharing voices that too often go unheard."

Launched to explore the challenges and solutions surrounding broadband access, Connected Nation has grown into a nationally recognized platform focused on digital equity, internet access, and emerging technology topics that impact communities across the United States. From closing the Digital Divide to helping individuals improve their connectivity, the podcast brings together leaders, innovators, and community voices.

The podcast's impact has been recognized with five national Communicator Awards, including two Awards of Excellence (2026 and 2024) — the competition's highest honor — and three Awards of Distinction (2025, 2023, and 2022) in the Podcast Series – Technology category.

"As we celebrate both our 25th anniversary and this 250th episode milestone, it's clear that storytelling continues to be one of our most powerful tools," said Tom Ferree, Chairman & CEO, CN. "The Connected Nation podcast not only highlights the challenges of the Digital Divide—it showcases the solutions, partnerships, and innovations that are helping communities thrive. This moment underscores our long-standing commitment to ensuring every community has the opportunity to connect and succeed."

The 250th episode is now available on all major podcast platforms or by simply clicking here. Listeners can tune in to learn how CBS Oregon is working to create sustainable connectivity solutions that support long-term growth in rural communities.

Learn more about the Connected Nation podcast by searching for it on your favorite platform or head to its Buzzsprout landing page here. To learn more about the organization behind the podcast, head to connectednation.org.

About Connected Nation: Marking its 25ᵗʰ anniversary in 2026, the national nonprofit's mission is to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation. Learn more at connectednation.org

SOURCE Connected Nation