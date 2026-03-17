Beurer Increases U.S. Access to Accurate, Clinically Supported Upper-Arm Blood Pressure Monitors

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Beurer North America

Mar 17, 2026, 08:08 ET

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly half of U.S. adults have hypertension, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), making accurate home blood pressure monitoring a critical component of cardiovascular health management. The American Heart Association (AHA) recommends clinically validated upper-arm monitors because they provide more reliable readings for at-home use and support early detection and ongoing management of high blood pressure.

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Independent validation initiatives such as STRIDE BP and ValidateBP.org identify devices that meet internationally recognized accuracy standards, including ISO 81060-2 clinical validation protocols. As wearable alerts and digital health apps increasingly notify users of elevated readings, clinically validated upper-arm monitors, including models from Beurer - offer a trusted method to confirm results, track trends over time, and make informed health decisions at home.

AHA guidance for High Blood Pressure:
https://www.heart.org/en/health-topics/high-blood-pressure/understanding-blood-pressure-readings/monitoring-your-blood-pressure-at-home

Validated device initiatives:
https://www.validatebp.org/
https://www.stridebp.org/

ISO 81060-2 validation standard:
https://www.iso.org/standard/73339.html

Beurer's clinically supported U.S. lineup includes:

Beurer BM26: Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor
https://www.shop-beurer.com/collections/blood-pressure-monitors/products/beurer-upper-arm-blood-pressure-monitor-bm26

Beurer BM72: Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor, Auto 400
https://www.shop-beurer.com/collections/blood-pressure-monitors/products/beurer-blood-pressure-arm-monitor-auto-400

Beurer BM82: Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor, Deluxe 600
https://www.shop-beurer.com/collections/blood-pressure-monitors/products/beurer-bluetooth-blood-pressure-arm-monitor-deluxe-600

Beurer BM92: Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor, Premium 800
https://www.shop-beurer.com/collections/blood-pressure-monitors/products/copy-of-beurer-blood-pressure-arm-monitor-auto-400

Designed in Germany and distributed worldwide, Beurer upper-arm monitors align with AHA recommendations for home use accuracy and digital tracking.

As smart wearable alerts increase, clinically supported confirmation devices like Beurer provide reliable follow-up measurement at home. Beurer continues to advance clinically supported home monitoring technology designed to align with American Heart Association recommendations and international validation standards. Engineered in Germany and trusted globally, Beurer upper-arm blood pressure monitors provide consumers with dependable tools for smart cardiovascular health management, at home and on the go.

SOURCE Beurer North America

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