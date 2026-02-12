BEVEL and ASE Partnership Delivers Innovative Employee Housing Benefit

BEVEL joins forces with American Society of Employers to offer member companies a no-cost employee homeownership benefit, providing up to $12,000 in closing cost credits to empower financial well-being and talent retention.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BEVEL, a pioneering employee homeownership benefit, announced its new partnership with the American Society of Employers (ASE), one of the nation's oldest and largest employer associations, dedicated to providing HR resources, training, and support to organizations across Michigan and beyond.

ASE members gain access to BEVEL as a Preferred HR Partner, allowing approved member organizations access to BEVEL's homeownership benefit for their employees at no cost to the company or the individual team members.

BEVEL Program Video

"Helping employees achieve homeownership is a powerful way to support long-term financial wellness," stated ASE President & CEO Mary E. Corrado. "By partnering with BEVEL, we're helping employers support their teams' financial goals while standing out in a competitive talent market."

Features of the BEVEL program include:

No Cost to Employers or Employees : The benefit is zero expense to participating organizations or their team members, delivering high-value support.

: The benefit is zero expense to participating organizations or their team members, delivering high-value support. Nationwide Network of Professionals : Employees are connected with approved mortgage lenders and real estate professionals providing guidance for every homeownership goal.

: Employees are connected with approved mortgage lenders and real estate professionals providing guidance for every homeownership goal. Hundreds of Loan Programs Available : A wide range of diverse mortgage and financing options to accommodate various financial situations, from first-time homebuyers to those pursuing upgrades, refinances, second homes, or investment properties.

: A wide range of diverse mortgage and financing options to accommodate various financial situations, from first-time homebuyers to those pursuing upgrades, refinances, second homes, or investment properties. Up to $12,000 in Closing Cost Credits : Employees can receive up to 1% of the financed loan amount (capped at $12,000) as a credit toward closing costs and prepaids, making homeownership more affordable.

: Employees can receive up to 1% of the financed loan amount (capped at $12,000) as a credit toward closing costs and prepaids, making homeownership more affordable. Full Homeownership Services: Expert support for purchasing a new home, selling an existing property and refinancing current mortgages, empowering employees at every life milestone.

As a Preferred HR Partner, BEVEL delivers an innovative employee homeownership benefit that simplifies the entire process, reduces stress, and supports long-term financial wellness and wealth building. This partnership aligns with ASE's commitment to enhancing member resources in human resources and employee benefits.

"Homeownership is more than just a house; it's a fundamental cornerstone of financial well-being and community stability, and we are excited about this partnership with ASE," stated Mike Walton, COO of BEVEL. "This collaboration aligns with our mission to make homeownership more accessible and help employees save financially, allowing employers to truly stand out in today's competitive talent market while supporting their teams in achieving their homeownership goals."

ASE members can now explore BEVEL's offerings as part of their exclusive member resources. For more information about accessing BEVEL's homeownership benefit, visit https://homeownership.poweredbybevel.com/ase-hr-partnership.

Media Contact: [email protected]

About BEVEL

BEVEL is the pioneering no-cost employee homeownership benefit that makes buying, selling, and refinancing more attainable for employees and alumni association members. By connecting employees with a network of approved lending and real estate professionals which includes multiple partners like Nations Lending and The Jason Mitchell Group representing more than $5 billion in annual production. BEVEL empowers workforces nationwide to build generational wealth through homeownership. Learn More HERE.

About ASE

ASE is employers trusted partner for Everything HR. ASE is a non-profit, membership organization – everything we do is based on the needs of members and to drive the success of their organizations and help them THRIVE. ASE strengthens organizations' HR departments by offering member benefits and discounted services that span the entire employee lifecycle including recruitment, development, and retention while minimizing compliance risk. We provide our members guidance through new legislation and workplace issues. Learn more at www.aseonline.org.

SOURCE BEVEL