MI Chamber Partnership Program adds BEVEL Employee Homeownership Resource

*New workforce-focused benefit now available to Michigan businesses through participating local chambers, helping employers support their employees on the path to homeownership*

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BEVEL , a no-cost employee homeownership program, is now available to participating local chambers and their respective employer members through the special Michigan Chamber Partnership Program (MCPP). The offer provides Michigan businesses with access to a vetted resource designed to support more affordable homeownership, a key to employee recruitment, retention and long-term financial stability.

Strengthening talent pipelines and supporting workers, families and communities

Michigan Chamber of Commerce

This new partnership broadens the workforce-support tools available to participating chambers and helps support the Michigan Chamber's mission to protect, connect and strengthen businesses and build a stronger Michigan for all. By addressing housing affordability and access, BEVEL's pioneering benefit provides employers with a meaningful, effective resource to complement their overall talent strategy while addressing a key challenge for today's workforce: achieving and maintaining homeownership.

"This strategic partnership with the Michigan Chamber of Commerce is one key to address critical workforce challenges across the state. By offering organizations a no-cost homeownership benefit, we are not only empowering businesses to attract and retain top talent but also significantly enhancing the financial wellness and stability of Michigan's dedicated workforce," TJ Theisen, President and CEO at BEVEL .

"Attracting and retaining talent remains a top priority for employers across Michigan," said Bob Thomas, COO of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce . "By making BEVEL's services available through our Chamber Partnership Program, we're expanding the menu of valuable resources that local chambers can share with their member businesses to bolster workforce stability, all while helping employees achieve a critical homeownership milestone and strengthening communities."

What the BEVEL benefit includes:

BEVEL offers comprehensive support for various homeownership needs, making the processes of buying, selling and refinancing more accessible, affordable and less complex.

Key features of the BEVEL program include:

Neither employee nor employers incur any expenses or hidden fees for utilizing BEVEL's services. Nationwide Professional Network: Participants gain access to expert guidance via a network of top approved lenders and real estate professionals.

Participants gain access to expert guidance via a network of top approved lenders and real estate professionals. Diverse Loan Options: Hundreds of tailored loan programs designed to fit any financial situation and support employees through these major life milestone s.

Hundreds of tailored loan programs designed to fit any financial situation and support employees through these major life milestone s. Significant Closing Cost Credits: Eligibility for *up to $12,000 in closing cost credits on each transaction, providing substantial financial relief.

Eligibility for *up to $12,000 in closing cost credits on each transaction, providing substantial financial relief. Comprehensive Support: Assistance is available for buying a new home, selling an existing one, refinancing current mortgages, relocation nationwide and even investment properties.

Local chambers and Michigan businesses interested in learning more about the BEVEL offering, can contact Michigan Chamber Partnership Program. Visit with BEVEL for more information.

*Receive up to 1% of the financed loan amount as a closing credit towards your closing costs, prepaids and/or selling commission fees. Max $12,000.

About BEVEL

BEVEL is the pioneering no-cost employee homeownership benefit that makes buying, selling, and refinancing more attainable for employees and alumni association members. By connecting employees with a network of approved lending and real estate professionals which includes multiple partners like Nations Lending and The Jason Mitchell Group representing more than $5 billion in annual production. BEVEL empowers workforces nationwide to build generational wealth through homeownership. Learn More HERE.

About the Michigan Chamber of Commerce: The Michigan Chamber of Commerce is a statewide business organization representing approximately 5,000 employers, trade associations and local chambers of commerce. The Michigan Chamber represents businesses of every size and type in all 83 counties across the state that employ more than 1 million Michiganders. The Chamber was established in 1959 to be an advocate for Michigan's job providers in the legislative, political and legal process.

