BEVEL TEAMS UP WITH LARENZ TATE TO RAISE THE STANDARD FOR MEN'S BODY CARE WITH NEW BREAKTHROUGH BODY CREAM

Designed For Continuous Hydration With Deep Moisture, Fast Absorption, And A Light, Elevated Scent

ATLANTA, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BEVEL has expanded its grooming lineup with its first-ever body cream, created to deliver lasting hydration and skin comfort for men. The BEVEL Body Cream is formulated to keep skin healthy and smooth year-round, addressing a long-standing gap in men's body care. As part of the launch, BEVEL partnered with Actor, Producer and Director Larenz Tate as brand ambassador for the new Body Cream, aligning with his timeless style and commitment to self-care.

Larenz Tate, BEVEL Ambassador

"With our first-ever Body Cream, we set out to create a product that delivers real hydration without the greasy feel men often avoid - especially for Black men whose skin has unique moisture needs," said Breann Satterwhite, Vice President of Marketing at BEVEL. "Larenz Tate was a natural choice to partner with because he's widely known for looking consistently youthful, maintaining healthy skin, and prioritizing self-care as part of his everyday routine. He embodies confidence, consistency, and intention, which aligns perfectly with how we want men to experience this product, as an everyday essential that fits seamlessly into their routine."

Crafted with skin-healthy botanicals, vitamins, and superior moisturizers like Cocoa Butter, Shea Butter and Hyaluronic Acid, this rich yet lightweight cream melts seamlessly into the skin, delivering deep, continuous hydration without the sticky or greasy finish typical of men's body creams. The formula's subtle, sophisticated fragrance makes it ideal for daily use, offering a smooth conditioned feel that won't leave behind a shine or transfer onto clothing.

"I'm honored to partner with BEVEL, a brand that sets the standard in grooming and luxury skin care—one that truly understands the unique needs of Black men. The new body cream has quickly become a staple in my daily routine. It's crafted with quality ingredients, delivers real moisture, smells incredible and keeps me feeling amazing." shared Larenz Tate.

Most men want hydration that works fast without the greasy residue that gets in the way of getting dressed or going about their day. For Black men in particular, dryness and irritation can contribute to issues like uneven skin tone and hyperpigmentation, especially in areas prone to shaving, ingrown hairs, or body bumps. BEVEL's formula pairs Cocoa Butter, Shea Butter with Hyaluronic Acid to deeply moisturize, support tone evenness, and absorb instantly, delivering results without the stickiness.

The BEVEL Body Cream (12 oz) is available exclusively on Amazon.com and GetBevel.com, for an SRP of $24.95 from March 17th, 2026.

For more information about BEVEL visit www.getbevel.com.

For all BEVEL inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

About BEVEL

BEVEL, part of the Procter & Gamble family, is designing beauty and grooming solutions for people of color. Our vision is to build the world's most consumer-centric health and beauty products company, inspiring unprecedented customer loyalty. BEVEL launched in 2013, providing grooming products for black men, including a full Skin Care regimen, a Shave System, and the BEVEL Trimmer, designed to help reduce skin irritation and razor bumps. To learn more about BEVEL visit www.getbevel.com.

SOURCE Bevel