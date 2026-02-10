Beverage Industry Leaders Join Snoop Dogg's Iconic Tonics Advisory Board

Seasoned executives from Target, Moët Hennessy, Diageo, Gallo, and PepsiCo bring decades of experience to support the next phase of growth

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic Tonics today announced the formation of its Advisory Board, assembling a deeply experienced group of beverage industry leaders to help guide the company as it builds a culturally driven functional beverage platform and scales its growing portfolio of brands.

Iconic Tonics Iconic Tonics

The announcement comes at a defining moment for the functional beverage landscape. As regulators move toward implementing strategic guardrails for hemp-derived THC products, mainstream retailers continue expanding drinkable THC and adjacent functional beverage offerings nationwide, underscoring both sustained consumer demand and the need for experienced leadership as the category matures.

With federal changes currently slated to take effect in November 2026, and active legislative efforts underway to extend the implementation window to late 2028, the category is entering a new phase where responsible operators will be defined by governance, compliance readiness, and operational execution, not hype.

Recent moves by national retailers including Sprouts, Circle K, and Target underscore that major players are still investing meaningfully in the space. These investments signal confidence that a more durable regulatory framework is likely to emerge, and that the functional and THC-adjacent beverage category is here to stay.

Iconic Tonics is broader than any single ingredient. The company is building brands designed for modern "feel" occasions across functional categories, including non-alcoholic, botanical, adaptogenic, and cannabinoid-adjacent beverages. The Advisory Board has been formed to ensure the platform scales thoughtfully while protecting culture, quality, and compliance as the business grows.

The Advisory Board brings together more than 100 years of collective experience across beverage operations, brand building, retail, distribution, and go-to-market strategy. Members have held senior leadership roles at some of the world's most respected beverage and consumer companies, and will support Iconic Tonics as it expands production, supply chain, and distribution while preserving the distinct identity and cultural relevance of each brand.

"Our focus is on building this platform for longevity and scale," said Evan Eneman, Co-Founder & CEO of Iconic Tonics. "That means learning from people who have navigated everything from early-stage brand building to global beverage operations. We build brands from the culture out, and having advisors who understand how to protect that culture while building real infrastructure is critical to how we grow."

Iconic Tonics' Advisory Board reflects the company's commitment to pairing cultural fluency with operational discipline. Collectively, the group brings expertise across commercial strategy, sales and marketing, retail execution, distribution, M&A, and culturally resonant brand development. Together, they will help Iconic Tonics refine its go-to-market approach, strengthen strategic partnerships, and prepare for long-term growth across multiple functional beverage categories.

Advisory Board members include:

Mark Federighi — A seasoned beverage industry executive with decades of leadership experience across Gallo, Diageo, PepsiCo, Stoli Group, and Palm Bay International, bringing deep expertise in commercial strategy, national distribution, and scaling premium beverage portfolios.





— A seasoned beverage industry executive with decades of leadership experience across Gallo, Diageo, PepsiCo, Stoli Group, and Palm Bay International, bringing deep expertise in commercial strategy, national distribution, and scaling premium beverage portfolios. Danny Saltzman — A veteran beverage operator and investor with leadership experience at Moët Hennessy, Diageo, Brown-Forman, Coors, and Breakthru Beverage, now advising and investing in high-growth consumer brands including The Long Drink, Archer Roose, TÖST, and Provi.





— A veteran beverage operator and investor with leadership experience at Moët Hennessy, Diageo, Brown-Forman, Coors, and Breakthru Beverage, now advising and investing in high-growth consumer brands including The Long Drink, Archer Roose, TÖST, and Provi. Michelle Ivey — A proven brand builder who helped scale Ilegal Mezcal from early growth through its acquisition by Bacardi, with a track record of building culturally resonant premium brands across spirits, hospitality, and lifestyle.





— A proven brand builder who helped scale Ilegal Mezcal from early growth through its acquisition by Bacardi, with a track record of building culturally resonant premium brands across spirits, hospitality, and lifestyle. Ruchi Desai — A founder and venture leader who co-founded EIGHT Brewing Co. with Troy Aikman and now leads Rising Tide Ventures, bringing deep experience in zero-to-one brand building, consumer strategy, and disciplined growth in emerging beverage categories.





— A founder and venture leader who co-founded EIGHT Brewing Co. with Troy Aikman and now leads Rising Tide Ventures, bringing deep experience in zero-to-one brand building, consumer strategy, and disciplined growth in emerging beverage categories. Mike Percic — A former Target executive who helped build and scale the retailer's beverage and alcohol categories, bringing firsthand expertise in retail category strategy, merchandising, and national consumer demand signals.

Together, the Advisory Board provides Iconic Tonics with seasoned guidance across brand building, retail execution, distribution strategy, and responsible scale as the company enters its next phase of growth.

"There couldn't be a more important moment to be building functional beverage brands that feel authentic and culturally relevant," Eneman added. "As the category evolves, it was important for us to surround ourselves with industry veterans who can help guide our movement forward with intention and experience."

About Iconic Tonics

Iconic Tonics is a culturally driven functional beverage platform dedicated to developing and scaling brands rooted in conscious consumption, creativity, and community. The company partners with artists, cultural leaders, and brand collaborators to create beverages that blend function with flavor — offering non-alcoholic and functional options designed for modern social occasions. For more information, visit drinkiconictonics.com.

Company Contact

Evan Eneman

Co-Founder & CEO, Iconic Tonics

[email protected]

Communications Contact

Taylor Foxman

Founder & CEO, The Industry Collective

609-432-2237

[email protected]

SOURCE Iconic Tonics