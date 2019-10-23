Beverly Hills And International Fashion And Luxury Destination Rodeo Drive Invite You To A Bold, New Holiday Season

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The third annual BOLD Holidays (Beverly Hills Open Later Days) invites residents and international visitors to Beverly Hills and its iconic palm-dotted Rodeo Drive to experience the magic of the holidays under the banner of a new and decidedly California-inspired visual identity designed by WRAPPED Studios and drawn from the work of its co-founder and renowned Los Angeles artist Chuck Arnoldi. Further spotlighting the City's commitment to art and visual culture, the first Beverly Hills interactive photography pop-up experience produced by The Scenario Studio , will set the scene for a picture perfect holiday season.

Presented by the City of Beverly Hills in partnership with the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce, the Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau and the Rodeo Drive Committee, BOLD Holidays 2019 will kick off with a captivating Holiday Lighting Celebration along Rodeo Drive on Thursday November 14, 2019 from 5–8 p.m. DJ CoryLive! will warm up the evening followed by Jazz ensemble The Cufflink Crooners, while contemporary and hip-hop dance numbers will thrill with holiday pop. Headlining this year's extravaganza, Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe award-nominated TV actor and Broadway performer Matthew Morrison will take the stage for a special performance of holiday songs, along with a sneak peek from his upcoming 2020 album of Disney classic covers. The evening will be capped by Beverly Hills Mayor John Mirisch and fellow City Council members, who will illuminate the length of Rodeo Drive and its iconic palm trees with an abundance of sparkle before a dramatic and glittering grand finale of fireworks.

"On behalf of the City of Beverly Hills, considered the world's most iconic luxury and fashion destination, we are excited to engage with artists and creatives to bring the holidays to life for our visitors from around the globe. This immersive new program of art and entertainment will enhance the magic of the holidays for all our visitors and for the international luxury brands who call Rodeo Drive home," says Beverly Hills Mayor John Mirisch.

BOLD Holidays will continue across the City every Friday and Saturday from November 15 to December 21, 2019. Free and open to the public, this experiential engagement will feature a diverse range of programming - from impromptu music and acrobatics to dance at popular crosswalks of Rodeo Drive.

The Scenario Studio – a company that once catered exclusively to the private parties of celebrities such as John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Katy Perry and the Kardashians among over 100 other A-listers, will have its first Beverly Hills pop-up located at 262 North Rodeo Drive. The public will be invited to experience a variety of professional photography sets designed by world-renowned photographer and set designer, John Ganun, complete with professional lighting, props and even some costumes. Throughout BOLD Holidays, guests will be invited to experience Ganun's signature "Upside Down" room and a selection of scenes created specifically for BOLD Holidays. For more information and pop-up hours, please visit lovebeverlyhills.com/boldbh.

The BOLD Holidays festivities will continue across the city with stunning holiday light displays; entertainment aboard The Jolley Trolley with Mrs. Claus; curated art walks; family visits with Santa at The Paley Center for Media; and spectacular sculptural lighting installations. Adding some extra sparkle, a One World Wish Tree, installed in time for the grand lighting celebration, will invite guests to pen their holiday wishes while internationally acclaimed DJ Michelle Pesce will electrify the mood with custom playlists accompanying special performances taking place between Wilshire and Santa Monica Boulevards.

Information on how to contribute to a variety of charitable organizations can be found at the BOLD Information table located on Rodeo Drive during BOLD nights.

