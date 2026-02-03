Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center Joins Super Bowl Week Discussions on Regenerative Health for Retired Athletes

Educational Sessions During Super Bowl Week Examine Recovery, Longevity, and Post-Career Wellness

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center (BHRC), the science-backed med spa franchise offering cutting-edge longevity, regenerative wellness and beauty treatments, is participating in regenerative health programming during Super Bowl LX week, joining organizations that serve former professional athletes to contribute clinical perspective on recovery, longevity, and post-career wellness.

Throughout the week, BHRC will take part in educational sessions alongside partners including the Pro Football Retired Players Association and Hall of Fame Health. Discussions will examine how regenerative wellness therapies are being evaluated and applied in real-world settings for athletes managing the long-term physical impact of elite competition.

The conversations taking place during Super Bowl week reflect a broader shift within sports health toward proactive recovery strategies and long-term wellness planning for retired players, many of whom continue to experience the cumulative effects of professional-level competition well after leaving the field.

Members of BHRC's clinical and innovation leadership, including Sanjiv Lal, Chief Innovation Officer, and Dr. Arvind Chakravarthy, Chief Longevity Officer, will be the primary leaders of these discussions, offering opportunities for conversation and engagement around regenerative health and wellness throughout the week's programming.

"Regenerative wellness is moving quickly, but progress only matters if it's delivered responsibly," said Sanjiv Lal, Chief Innovation Officer at Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center. "Our role during Super Bowl week is to contribute a clinical and operational perspective on how these therapies can be thoughtfully evaluated, protocolized, and scaled - particularly for former athletes navigating long-term recovery and longevity."

"Longevity-focused care is about more than recovery. It's about supporting the body across decades," said Dr. Arvind Chakravarthy, Chief Longevity Officer at Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center. "Our participation during Super Bowl week reflects a growing emphasis on regenerative strategies that are clinically guided, individualized, and rooted in long-term health outcomes."

BHRC will also maintain a presence throughout the week at high-profile San Francisco-area events where partners, athletes, and health advocates are convening, including:

Hall of Fame Health Kickoff Event — Wednesday, February 4, at the Marriott Union Square

Pro Football Retired Players Association (PFRPA) Engagement Suite — Thursday, February 5

Off the Field NFL Wives Charity Fashion Show Welcome Reception — Friday, February 6

Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl Party — Saturday, February 7

BHRC stands apart in the longevity and regenerative wellness space through its integration of Cell Factor, also known as Quantum, a next-generation regenerative wellness platform developed for advanced clinical application. As the only national, consumer-facing brand to incorporate this innovation into a curated, protocol-driven patient experience, BHRC has positioned Quantum as a foundational element across its longevity and aesthetic offerings. By embedding the platform within a comprehensive, provider-guided framework, BHRC sets the clinical and operational standard for how emerging regenerative technologies are responsibly evaluated, delivered, and scaled in real-world consumer settings.

