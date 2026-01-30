Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center Opens in Henderson, Marking First Franchise Launched Under Motivant

New Longevity Lounge Expands Access to Elevated Aesthetic Medicine and Wellness in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center (BHRC), a leader in aesthetic medicine and wellness, has officially opened its newest location in Henderson, Nevada, marking a pivotal milestone as the first franchise launched under Motivant's leadership and newly established growth strategy. The opening reflects Motivant's strategic investment in the future of aesthetic medicine and wellness, combining strong operational infrastructure, brand development, and clinical innovation to support sustainable growth.

The Henderson grand opening event, held Friday, January 23, welcomed guests for an evening designed to celebrate, educate, and introduce BHRC's approach to advanced wellness, longevity and aesthetics to the local community.

Located at 120 S. Green Valley Pkwy #174, the new center is owned and operated by Christine L. Crovetti, PA-C, a board-certified Physician Assistant with more than 25 years of experience in dermatology and cosmetic medicine. Crovetti is the first franchise owner to open a Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center under Motivant's ownership, representing a key moment in BHRC's franchise growth.

"The Henderson grand opening was an incredible milestone for Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center. Welcoming over 200 guests allowed us to truly connect with the community and introduce our approach to advanced wellness, longevity, and aesthetics," said Christine L. Crovetti, Owner of BHRC Henderson. "The event was not only a celebration, but an educational experience that gave attendees a deeper understanding of the innovative services we offer. The overwhelming support and engagement we received reinforced the strong demand for this level of care in Henderson, and we're excited to continue building on this momentum in the community."

Born in Los Angeles and raised in Aurora, Colorado, Crovetti began her medical career in the United States Army, serving 17 years as an enlisted Army medic before advancing to become a Physician Assistant and commissioned officer. A Desert Storm veteran, she served in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait and completed her PA training through the United States Army Academy of Health Sciences in partnership with the University of Nebraska.

Prior to joining the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center network, Crovetti practiced cosmetic and general dermatology in Las Vegas and Henderson for more than two decades, developing deep expertise in skin health and aesthetic medicine. She is known for specializing in combination therapy – integrating lasers, energy-based devices, and injectables – to deliver natural, refined results.

For more information about Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center Henderson, visit www.bhrcenter.com/location/henderson-nv/.

ABOUT BEVERLY HILLS REJUVENATION CENTER

Founded in 2005, Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center is a nationally recognized brand and leader in the longevity, regenerative wellness and beauty industries. Rooted in science, empowered by innovation, and fueled by purpose, Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center is pioneering proprietary aesthetic treatments and personalized health optimization. For more information, visit https://www.bhrcenter.com/.

