BEVERLY HILLS WELCOMES MORE THAN 30 NEW SHOPPING, DINING AND CULTURAL EXPERIENCES AS THE CITY CELEBRATES 110 YEARS IN 2024

The walkable 5.71-square-mile luxury destination continues to attract world-class talent and coveted brands looking to bask in the city's spotlight

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lauded as a beacon of luxury, Beverly Hills announces an unprecedented influx of new retail and restaurants, in addition to much-anticipated hospitality and residential developments. The ever-evolving city's magnetic energy continues to attract award-winning talent across numerous industries. On the food and beverage front, visionary chefs including Daniel Boulud and Evan Funke make their first foray into Beverly Hills, joining the likes of Wolfgang Puck, Curtis Stone, Nobu Matsuhisa and Kazunori Nozawa. Meanwhile, global luxury companies like Hudson Bay Company (owner of Saks Fifth Avenue) and investment group Centric Brands (Favorite Daughter, Joe's Jeans) breathe new life into the destination's long-renowned retail landscape.

"Our unique setting, where heritage meets modernity, continues to attract the world's most distinguished names to our beautiful city," said Julie Wagner, CEO of Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau. "These captivating developments offer fresh ways for visitors to experience Beverly Hills, a destination that continues to evolve while being anchored by its 110-year, star-studded legacy."

From restaurants and retail to arts and culture, recent and forthcoming developments include:

The Long-Established Culinary Mecca Sees a Restaurant Renaissance

Beverly Hills' food scene continues to flourish with several restaurant openings. Most notably, Chef Daniel Boulud will open his first West Coast location this spring with Café Boulud at the Mandarin Oriental Residences Beverly Hills, while Marea, New York City's Italian power dining spot, will open its first U.S. location outside of New York. These arrivals land on the heels of a captivating year full of culinary debuts: the cult-favorite restaurant and aperitivo bar Dante at The Maybourne Beverly Hills; Sinatra-loved La Dolce Vita; pasta maestro Evan Funke's Funke newly recommended by the Michelin Guide; the 14-seat Sushi Note Omakase; the European-inspired Espelette at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills; New York City's illustrious Cipriani; authentic Florentine sandwiches at Lorenzo California; and the freshly minted candle-lit sushi bar Negroni. Additional developments on the horizon include a seventh location from Los Angeles darling Bacari known for their Mediterranean tapas, in addition to modern Georgian restaurant Cavcas and a new concept from London-based Novikov Group.

Retail Therapy Reaches New Heights

Already a shoppers' paradise with legendary fashion houses, esteemed brands DIOR, Cartier, Rolex, Patek Philippe and Givenchy will debut thoughtful store refreshes this year, in addition to a new location on Two Rodeo Drive from luxury beauty brand Valmont. Saks Fifth Avenue recently unveiled a boldly reimagined concept in the former Barneys New York building, featuring six levels of luxury shopping under one roof and 15 personal styling suites. Meanwhile, Erin and Sara Foster's Favorite Daughter is relocating to a larger space after a successful launch in Beverly Hills. As a result of their store's thriving foot traffic, investors Centric Brands are bringing Joe's Jeans to Beverly Hills as well. Those looking to shop poolside will enjoy this summer's return of DIOR's immersive pop-up at The Beverly Hills Hotel, Dioriviera.

This past year, the city continued to solidify its reputation as a mainstay for flagship locations, with key openings from brands including Chanel, RIMOWA, MB&F LAB, Kith, Reformation and Veronica Beard. Beverly Drive and Brighton Way welcomed several boutiques including: Australian luxury cosmetics brand Aesop, L'Agence influenced by Southern California and Parisian living; Italian brand Genny's first United States outpost; Simkhai by Los Angeles designer known for sleek craftsmanship; and the smart luxury-inspired label Eleventy.

Timeless Hotel Landmarks Revamp Fresh Touches

Discreet urban retreat L'Ermitage Beverly Hills will unveil a design transformation in late 2024, having commissioned Champalimaud Design's New York-based studio to reinvent the hotel's public spaces – including the lobby and welcome area – stunning rooftop pool and sunbathing area. As part of the L'Ermitage Beverly Hills' exciting changes, the hotel will also open a brand-new bar and restaurant featuring coastal Italian cuisine overseen by James Beard award-winning Chef Tony Messina. Later this year, Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel will also debut a refinement to the hotel's spa and small meeting rooms after completing multi-billion-dollar renovations in 2022.

A Canvas for the Creative: Beverly Hills Unveils Artistic Wonders

For a dose of arts and culture, Beverly Hills is teeming with enrichment at every turn. Prestigious gallery Gagosian announces 'Made on Market Street,' the first exhibition focused on the works that Neo-expressionism artist Jean-Michel Basquiat produced in Los Angeles. Rodeo Drive is also showcasing a new outdoor installation, 'Follow Your Heart' by Bansky protégé Mr Brainwash. Both are on display through June 2024. Travelers yearning for more can discover the alluring Mr Brainwash Museum, in addition to the 100 pieces of sculptural outdoor artwork found at Beverly Gardens Park and throughout the city.

Global Luxury Hospitality Icons Eye Beverly Hills for a New View on Luxury Living

Premier hospitality brands continue to set their sights on Beverly Hills, long celebrated for its unparalleled, five-star accommodations. Last year marked the much-anticipated opening of Mandarin Oriental Residences Beverly Hills, the brand's first standalone residential concept to open in the United States. Slated for 2024, Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills is comprised of 17 ultra-luxury residences with exterior architecture and interiors by international designer Thomas Juul-Hansen. This year, the City will also welcome Gravitas, an exclusive club with curated amenities and culinary experiences.

One Beverly Hills, a 17.5-acre site by Lord Norman Foster and Foster + Partners, is planning a future opening in 2027. The development, adjacent to The Beverly Hilton and Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, includes a 78 all-suite Aman Hotel and Aman-branded residences across two towers, a standalone 100,000 square-foot Aman Club and botanical gardens.

Looking ahead, Beverly Hills is poised to be the premier luxury destination to welcome global travelers as the greater Los Angeles region prepares for the 2026 World Cup and NBA All-Star Game, 2027 Super Bowl LXI and the 2028 Olympics. The annual U.S. Women's Amateur Golf Championship also takes place at neighboring Bel-Air Country Club where players vie for their chance to capture the Robert Cox Trophy – the oldest trophy in women's amateur golf. Beyond these marquee openings and events, visitors choosing to escape within a city haven that is Beverly Hills, can also enjoy picturesque palm tree-lined streets and architectural gems – from Beverly Hills Gardens Park with the famous Lily Pond to Greystone Mansion & Gardens: The Doheny Estate. For or more information, please visit lovebeverlyhills.com.

About Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills, a premier travel destination, is a charming, walkable and pet-friendly city with a village-like atmosphere that attracts people from around the globe. Visitors will find five-star hotel accommodations, world-class indoor/outdoor dining, acclaimed spas and unrivalled shopping, including the world-renowned Rodeo Drive, all within 5.71 square miles. The city's lush parks, outdoor plazas and wide, palm tree-lined streets frame a multitude of art, architecture and grand mansions. Learn more at LoveBeverlyHills.com or on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

