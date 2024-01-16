Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Poster Presentation at ASCO GI 2024

News provided by

Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

16 Jan, 2024, 07:30 ET

COVINGTON, Ky., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of biologic therapy to treat solid tumor cancers and chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), today announced a Trials in Progress poster presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCO GI), being held January 18-20, 2024, in San Francisco, CA. Poster details are included below.

Poster Details:

Session Title: Trials in Progress Poster Session C: Cancers of the Colon, Rectum, and Anus
Session Date: January 20th, 2024
Abstract Number: TPS224
Abstract Title: "BXQ-350: A phase 1b/2 placebo controlled, double blinded study on the efficacy and safety of BXQ-350 in combination with mFOLFOX7 and bevacizumab in newly diagnosed metastatic colorectal carcinoma (mCRC)."

"We are excited to present our ongoing trial of BXQ-350 in mCRC during the 2024 ASCO GI Symposium" said Scott Shively, CEO and President of Bexion Pharmaceuticals. "BXQ-350 in combination with FOLFOX and bevacizumab offers a unique opportunity to improve outcomes for 1st line patients with mCRC. We look forward to sharing progress with investigators and leaders at the conference."

About BXQ-350
Bexion's lead drug candidate is BXQ-350, a first-in-class biologic containing the multifunctional, sphingolipid activator protein, Saposin C, and a phospholipid. BXQ-350 has pre-clinical antitumor effects in vitro and in vivo, particularly in colorectal, brain and other solid tumors. Two Phase 1 clinical trials, one in adults and one in pediatric DIPG patients, demonstrated a strong safety profile for BXQ-350 with evidence of single agent activity across multiple solid tumors. Additionally, other clinical and non-clinical data suggest BXQ-350 has activity in chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy.

About Bexion Pharmaceuticals
Bexion Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing a new generation of biologic therapy to treat solid tumor cancers and chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) with potential portfolio expansion opportunities in other cancers and broader neuropathic pain indications. Bexion currently has three clinical trials open for enrollment.

Investor Contact:
William Windham
Solebury Strategic Communications
646-378-2946
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Joyce LaViscount
Bexion Pharmaceuticals
859-446-7386
[email protected]

SOURCE Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Also from this source

Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Present at Biotech Showcase 2024

Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Present at Biotech Showcase 2024

Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of biologic therapy to treat solid tumor cancers ...
Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Participate in the 3rd Annual Needham Private Biotech Company Virtual 1x1 Forum

Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Participate in the 3rd Annual Needham Private Biotech Company Virtual 1x1 Forum

Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of biologic therapy to treat solid tumor cancers ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.