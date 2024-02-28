Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Appoints Dr. Tariq Arshad as Chief Medical Officer

COVINGTON, Ky., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of biologic therapy to treat solid tumor cancers and chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), today announced the appointment of Tariq Arshad, MD, MBA as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Arshad is an oncologist with more than 25 years of experience and a successful track record of strategic planning, clinical development, and commercialization.

Dr. Tariq Arshad, Executive Vice-President, Chief Medical Officer, Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc

"We are thrilled to appoint Dr. Arshad as Bexion's Chief Medical Officer," said Scott Shively, Bexion's Chief Executive Officer. "With over 25 years in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, Dr. Arshad's immense experience will greatly benefit our team as we move forward with our mCRC and CIPN clinical programs. We are eager to leverage his extensive skill set and welcome him on board."

This is a very exciting time to join Bexion with the evaluation of BXQ-350 for the treatment of mCRC and CIPN firmly in the clinic," said Dr. Arshad, "I am eager to drive the clinical programs forward and develop a potential first-in-class product that could help the vast number of patients currently lacking effective treatments."

Dr. Arshad brings extensive experience from various leadership roles at early and late-stage biopharmaceutical companies. Most recently, as Chief Medical Officer and Head of R&D at Qualigen Therapeutics in Carlsbad, CA, Dr. Arshad played a crucial role in obtaining significant milestones and advancing the company's lead asset QN-302 as well as it's Pan-RAS portfolio. Dr. Arshad previously led medical strategies for blockbuster biologic therapies approved for clinical use in major immunology indications and other groundbreaking therapies as Head of Medical Affairs for Immunology at Sanofi, and he served as Chief Medical Officer and Head of Clinical Research at Humanigen, developing novel immune-oncology therapies. Dr. Arshad is a trained clinical oncologist and actively participates in professional societies such as the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) and SITC (Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer), among others.

About Bexion Pharmaceuticals

Bexion Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing a new generation of biologic therapy to treat solid tumor cancers and chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) with potential portfolio expansion opportunities in other cancers and broader neuropathic pain indications. Bexion currently has three clinical trials open for enrollment.

