Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Poster Presentation on BXQ-350 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024

COVINGTON, Ky., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of biologic therapy to treat solid tumor cancers and chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), announced today that the Company presented a poster on BXQ-350 during the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024 which took place April 5-10, 2024, in San Diego, CA. Poster details are included below.

Poster Details:

Abstract Title: BXQ-350: A novel biologic that allosterically activates glucosylcerebrosidase and demonstrates signs of activity in cancer patients

Abstract Number: 3072

Poster Board Number: 12

Session Title: Signaling Pathways That Regulate Metabolism 1

Session Date: Monday Apr 8, 2024

Presenter: Gilles Tapolsky, PhD, Vice President of Pharmacology & Translational Sciences, Bexion Pharmaceuticals

The abstracts were posted to the AACR Online Program Planner at 4:30 PM ET on Tuesday, March 5.

About AACR

The American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) is the first and largest cancer research organization dedicated to accelerating the conquest of cancer. The AACR Annual Meeting program covers the latest discoveries across the spectrum of cancer research—from population science and prevention; to cancer biology, translational, and clinical studies; to survivorship and advocacy—and highlights the work of the best minds in research and medicine from institutions all over the world.

About BXQ-350

Bexion's lead drug candidate is BXQ-350, a first-in-class biologic containing the multifunctional, sphingolipid activator protein, Saposin C, and a phospholipid. Clinically, two Phase 1 clinical trials, one in adults and one in pediatric DIPG patients, have demonstrated a robust safety profile for BXQ-350 with evidence of single agent activity across multiple solid tumor types. Additionally, other clinical and non-clinical data suggest BXQ-350 has activity in chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, an area of high unmet medical need in solid tumor patients treated with oxaliplatin and other chemotoxic agents.

About Bexion Pharmaceuticals

Bexion Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing a novel class of biologic therapy to treat solid tumor cancers and chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) with potential portfolio expansion opportunities in other cancers and broader neuropathic pain indications. Bexion currently has three clinical trials open for enrollment.

