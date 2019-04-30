Bexion Pharmaceuticals Increases Series B to $25MM

COVINGTON, Ky., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Bexion) announced today that the Board of Directors and shareholders approved the increase of the Series B Preferred Stock Financing to $25MM. $16.6MM has been collected to date. Proceeds from this funding round will support the ongoing Adult Phase I Part 3 testing the safety of BXQ-350 plus the initiation of two additional clinical trials. A Pediatric Phase I trial testing the safety of BXQ-350 in pediatric patients with brain tumors and rare solid tumors opened earlier this month. A Phase 2 Adult Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Trial is scheduled to begin later this year.

After the completion of this round, Bexion will have raised over $48MM in private investment and over $6MM in non-dilutive funding from the National Cancer Institute (NCI).

"With this funding, we are positioned to expand our clinical programs, including our much-anticipated Phase 1 pediatric trial," stated Dr. Ray Takigiku, Founder and CEO of Bexion Pharmaceuticals. "We are appreciative of our current and new investors and their belief in the potential of BXQ-350 as a novel approach to the treatment of brain and solid tumors."

About Bexion Pharmaceuticals

Bexion Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing BXQ-350, a first-in-class agent composed of the multifunctional, lysosomal activator protein Saposin C and phosphatidylserine. BXQ-350 has demonstrated pre-clinical antitumor effects in vitro and in vivo, particularly in brain and other solid tumors, including those that may lead to brain metastases. Bexion has completed multi-site first-in-human Phase 1 Parts 1 and 2 clinical studies of BXQ-350 for solid tumors and gliomas. A Phase 1 Part 3 expansion phase study is currently enrolling patients.

For more information, visit www.bexionpharma.com.

Media Contact: Margaret van Gilse ●859.446.7386 ● mvangilse@bexionpharma.com.

