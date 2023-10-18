Beyond Buzzwords: Colling Media's Shop Talk Podcast Offers Actionable Insights for Marketing Directors and CMOs

The Marketing Podcast for Marketing Geeks by Marketing Geeks

PHOENIX, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colling Media, one of the fastest-growing advertising agencies, announces the launch of Shop Talk, the podcast dedicated to cutting through marketing jargon and acronyms, exploring the latest trends, and uncovering their implications for Marketing Directors and CMOs.

The monthly podcast, hosted by the agency's President, Doug Campbell, will cover various advertising topics, touching on industries like education, recruitment, e-commerce, retail, home services, and more.

"As we discuss strategies and tactics internally, we realize we have lots of great conversations, and we wanted to find a way to capture and share that information. Shop Talk gives us the opportunity to do just that," said Campbell.

The premiere episode of Shop Talk, "Marketing Director's Guide to OTT and CTV Advertising Strategies," is available on Spotify and YouTube . The episode defines Over-The-Top and CTV advertising on streaming platforms like Hulu, Disney+, and Netflix, and how to leverage OTT for better advertising results with Colling Media's Chief Digital Officer, Jordan Schuster.

Shop Talk episodes are served in compacted 10 to 15-minute segments. Alongside offering a deeper understanding of the Colling Media brand and advertising trends, marketers get an exclusive feel for day-to-day agency life.

In addition to Shop Talk, Colling Media launched Marketing Minute, a series of weekly videos that serve as a rapid-fire update on the latest marketing news. Each segment is designed to provide essential insights in under two minutes, perfect for on-the-go Marketing Directors and CMOs.

"Helping people succeed through better advertising results" isn't just words on a wall for us, it's who we are and what we do. I'm so excited that Shop Talk and Marketing Minute give us platforms to continue fulfilling our mission," added Brian Colling, Founder and CEO.

Upcoming Shop Talk marketing podcast topics include:

Leveraging Video for Social Media

Next-level Paid Search Conversion Tracking

Reimagining the Funnel: Brand, Demand and Performance

About Colling Media

Based in Phoenix, AZ, Colling Media is a full-service national digital advertising and marketing agency specializing in advertising branding and strategy, digital and traditional advertising, media buying, paid search, lead generation, content marketing, and SEO. For more information, visit collingmedia.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

