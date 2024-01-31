Colling Media Snapshot Survey Reveals How the Rise of Free TV Streaming Subscriptions Can Be a Game Changer for Marketers

Colling Media

31 Jan, 2024, 08:43 ET

Over 70% of Free TV Streamers Open to Ads, Offering New Avenues for Advertisers

PHOENIX, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A Colling Media Snapshot Survey on TV streaming services reveals 92% of free subscribers also hold paid subscriptions, and 7 of 10 users express tolerance to advertisements.

The Snapshot Study was conducted on January 9, 2024, to understand the rise in consumer use of free TV subscription services (FAST).

The study surveyed 500 adults 18+ from throughout the U.S. It aimed to reveal consumers' use and attitude toward FAST services versus paid TV subscription services, offering advertisers ample opportunities for engagement with multiple audiences and more effective and inclusive advertising strategies.

Survey findings include:

  • 92.09% of free TV subscription subscribers also have a paid TV subscription service
  • 93.08% of females and 91.04% of males subscribe to paid services
  • 70.95% of respondents tolerate or don't mind commercials
  • 64.78% indicate exclusive content is extremely or somewhat important
  • 55.81% of respondents indicated cost savings as the main reason for subscribing to free TV services

The Snapshot Survey illuminates a consumer landscape where over 70% express ad tolerance, signaling opportunities for advertisers to expand audience reach. Furthermore, over 60% prioritize exclusive content, emphasizing its pivotal role in driving user engagement. Cost savings motivate over 55% of users, allowing brands to align with value-centric messaging.

The triad—a fast-growing audience, content, and ad tolerance—serves as a guide for marketing directors to make strategic budget allocation decisions to include free TV subscription services into the marketing mix.

"The shift towards FAST services opens up another avenue for marketing directors looking to broaden audience reach," said Brian Colling, CEO of Colling Media. "By strategically leveraging the exploding platforms, brands can tap into a diverse and growing viewer base."

For more information and additional findings, visit the Snapshot Survey: TV Streaming Services.

About Colling Media

Based in Phoenix, AZ, Colling Media is a full-service national digital advertising and marketing agency specializing in advertising branding and strategy, digital and traditional advertising, media buying, paid search, lead generation, content marketing, and SEO. For more information, visit collingmedia.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

SOURCE Colling Media

Colling Media Named Phoenix Business Journal 2023 Best Places to Work

