Colling Media Earns Two First-Place Finishes in AZ Big Media’s Ranking Arizona 2024

Victories Highlight Advertising Agency Growth and Expertise in Internet Marketing, with a Strong Finish in SEO/Social Media Marketing

PHEONIX, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Colling Media is excited to announce its latest recognitions in the AZ Big Media 2024 Ranking Arizona List. The agency secured two top rankings and a significant second place, underscoring its commitment to helping partners succeed through better advertising results.

"Our first-place rankings are incredibly rewarding. It tells us that our strategic approach is resonating strongly within the business community," stated Doug Campbell, President of Colling Media. "They motivate us to continue innovating and delivering excellence for our partners. We're grateful for the recognition and excited for the future as we drive forward with the mission of helping people succeed through better advertising results."

Ranking Arizona, known as the state's largest business opinion poll, is an evaluation conducted by AZ Big Media, where categories are curated for public voting. Colling Media's outstanding performance in this annual poll underscores its dedication to innovation in digital marketing strategies, data analytics, and exceptional customer service.

Colling Media Ranking Arizona Placement:

Advertising Agencies #1

Internet Marketing #1

SEO/Social Media Marketing #2

"Being recognized as the top advertising and internet marketing agency in Arizona is not just an honor; it's a reflection of the relentless drive and innovative spirit that fuels our team," said Brian Colling, CEO of Colling Media. "I couldn't be prouder of what we've achieved together. It's our people who drive innovation and the special relationships with our partners."

About Colling Media

Based in Phoenix, AZ, Colling Media is a full-service national digital advertising and marketing agency specializing in advertising branding and strategy, digital and traditional advertising, media buying, paid search, lead generation, content marketing, and SEO. For more information, visit collingmedia.com or follow the company on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , and TikTok .

Media Contact:

Rebeca Moreno

602.456.4395

[email protected]

