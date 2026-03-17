Beyond DNS: DNSFilter Launches CyberSight to Bring Behavioral Analytics and Intelligence to Modern Security Teams

New capability eliminates visibility gaps with granular URL tracking and user behavior insights to accelerate incident response and stop shadow IT

WASHINGTON, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today DNSFilter announced the launch of CyberSight, a new behavioral analytics and intelligence capability within the DNSFilter platform designed to move beyond DNS filtering and deliver full visibility into user activity across devices, applications, and web traffic.

With organizations now using an average of more than 100 SaaS applications, security teams lack visibility into who is using what applications and what threats are impacting their networks. Security teams and managed service providers (MSPs) face a growing challenge: traditional DNS filtering only reveals what was blocked, leaving critical blind spots around what users actually do online. Without visibility into real user behavior, organizations struggle to investigate incidents, identify risky SaaS usage, and detect emerging threats.

"DNS filtering has always been excellent at stopping threats, but security teams also need visibility into the activity that never gets blocked," said Ken Carnesi, Chief Executive Officer at DNSFilter. "CyberSight delivers that missing context, giving organizations the ability to understand user behavior across the web, uncover shadow IT, and respond to incidents significantly faster. It's a powerful new layer of intelligence within the DNSFilter platform."

Architecturally integrated within the platform's Pro and Enterprise tiers, CyberSight is a purpose-built user behavior analytics solution. By delivering clear, digestible insights into full user activity including what happened, when it occurred, and how long interactions lasted. CyberSight enables organizations to move beyond reactive blocking and proactively reduce SaaS risk.

"CyberSight provides us with a much-needed lens into user data and behavioral patterns throughout the workday," said Thomas Connolly, IT Manager at Crescent Crown. "By pairing these insights with DNSFilter's Protective DNS, we've created a layered defense that makes it easy to spot and mitigate risky behaviors. This combination has fundamentally shifted our security posture, allowing us to understand the context behind user actions and respond significantly faster."

Unlike traditional DNS filtering solutions that only log blocked requests, CyberSight captures activity across clicks, applications and full URLs, including IP addresses typed directly into browsers. The solution separates meaningful user actions from background system noise, providing security teams with clear behavioral timelines and actionable insights.

With CyberSight, organizations can:

Accelerate incident response

Detailed event timelines and granular logs help security teams quickly investigate suspicious activity and understand user behavior leading up to an incident.

Detect shadow IT and risky SaaS usage

CyberSight reveals previously hidden application usage, helping organizations identify unauthorized services and enforce security policies.

Optimize SaaS spending

Visibility into application activity helps IT teams identify redundant tools, eliminate unused licenses and better manage software investments.

Early adopters are already seeing the value of this additional visibility. CyberSight is currently available for Windows devices, with macOS support planned for the second half of 2026. Learn more about DNSFilter's CyberSight offering here.



DNSFilter will be exhibiting at this year's RSA Conference in San Francisco. Visit https://explore.dnsfilter.com/rsac to book a meeting.

About DNSFilter

DNSFilter is a cybersecurity company that protects every click, leveraging AI-driven content filtering and threat protection to block threats up to 10 days earlier than competitors. DNSFilter's solution secures workers wherever they are, helping organizations boost productivity, minimize compliance risk, and protect corporate brands on public Wi-Fi networks. Unlike traditional filtering solutions, DNSFilter deploys in minutes instead of days and is trusted by more than 45,000 organizations worldwide. Learn more at dnsfilter.com

Media Contact

Shannon Van Every

Force4 Technology Communications

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SOURCE DNSFilter