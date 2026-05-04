Kate Trojanowski, Virginia McKeon, Wasam Youssef of DNSFilter Spotlighted on the 2026 Women of the Channel List

WASHINGTON, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DNSFilter, a cybersecurity company that protects every click, proudly announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Kate Trojanowski, Virginia McKeon, Wasam (Sam) Youssef on the prestigious Women of the Channel list for 2026.

This annual CRN list celebrates women from vendors, distributors, solution providers and other channel-focused organizations who make a positive difference in the IT ecosystem. The CRN 2026 Women of the Channel honorees are innovative and strategic leaders committed to advancing channel excellence and supporting the success of their partners and customers.

Kate Trojanowski, Virginia McKeon, Sam Youssef each bring a distinct and complementary contribution to DNSFilter's channel business. McKeon, Partner Development Manager with eight years in the MSP channel, has driven partner growth through relationship-first execution, guiding MSPs through discovery, onboarding, and pricing while serving as an internal advocate for partner needs. Trojanowski, Vice President of Product with more than 15 years in the industry, has strengthened DNSFilter's channel by embedding a partner-informed perspective into product strategy, relaunching the beta program to create earlier feedback loops, and hosting recurring product webinars to improve enablement across both DNSFilter and Zorus audiences. Youssef, Partner Success Manager, managed a portfolio of more than 220 MSP partners over the past year, facilitating onboarding, driving contract renewals and expansions, and delivering 119% Net Revenue Retention in Q3 and 113% NRR year-to-date.

"It's a privilege to celebrate the remarkable achievements of these women who are driving meaningful change across the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each honoree has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a commitment to bold, innovative strategies that fuel transformation, growth, and success for their organizations and the broader channel. We're proud to recognize their impact and look forward to seeing how they continue to shape the future of our industry."

Kate Trojanowski, Vice President of Product, DNSFilter: "This recognition means a great deal, especially in a year focused on building the right foundation for partner-led growth. Product and channel don't always speak the same language, but bridging that gap has been my priority. When MSPs have a direct line into the roadmap, everyone wins, and I'm committed to keeping that feedback loop strong in 2026 and beyond."

Virginia McKeon, Partner Development Manager, DNSFilter: "Being recognized on the CRN Women of the Channel list is a reflection of the partners I get to work with every day. The MSP community runs on trust, and my goal has always been to show up as a reliable, long-term resource, not just another sales contact. I'm proud to represent DNSFilter and the channel relationships we're building together."

Wasam (Sam) Youssef, Partner Success Manager, DNSFilter: "I'm honored to be included alongside such accomplished women shaping the channel. Watching MSP partners move from onboarding to confident, growing deployments is what drives me. Hitting our NRR targets this year wasn't just a number, it was proof that when you invest in the partner relationship first, the results follow."

The 2026 Women of the Channel will be featured online beginning May 4 at crn.com/wotc.

About DNSFilter

DNSFilter is a cybersecurity company that protects every click, leveraging AI-driven content filtering and threat protection to block threats 10 days earlier than competitors. DNSFilter's solution secures workers anywhere they are, helping to boost productivity, minimize compliance risk, and protect corporate brands on public Wi-Fi networks. Unlike traditional filtering solutions, DNSFilter deploys in minutes instead of days and is trusted by more than 43,000 organizations worldwide. Learn more about how DNSFilter is the first and last line of defense for corporate and hybrid networks at dnsfilter.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

Media Contact

Shannon Van Every

Force4 Technology Communications

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SOURCE DNSFilter