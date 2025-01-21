"Beyond Leisure, Transforming Everyday Life": Nol Universe Officially Launched

Yanolja Platform and Interpark Triple unite to create a B2C mega-platform

Maximizing platform synergy to pioneer a new path in the leisure and travel industries

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Leisure, Transforming Everyday Life.

Two of South Korea's leading online travel and leisure platforms, Yanolja Platform and Interpark Triple, have merged to form a new integrated corporation, Nol Universe (Co-CEOs: Bae Bo-chan and Choi Hwi-young).

Nol Universe aims to be a comprehensive platform that transcends the traditional leisure industry—encompassing flights, accommodations, package tours, tickets, entertainment, culture, and the arts—while also innovating across everyday experiences such as dining, shopping, and community engagement.

The name Nol Universe blends the Korean word "Nol" (meaning "play") with the limitless possibilities of a "universe," reflecting the company's mission to provide boundless, extraordinary experiences. By combining the expertise of two industry leaders—companies that have operated at the largest scale and for the longest time in South Korea's travel, leisure, and cultural industries—Nol Universe symbolizes a bold new chapter, building a broader and more dynamic platform to reshape the future of leisure and travel.

Leveraging its extensive, long-accumulated database and cutting-edge ontology-based AI technology, Nol Universe delivers hyper-personalized user experiences. Beyond being a service provider, it will also act as a dynamic communication hub, constantly engaging with customers and delivering timely, relevant information.

As one of the largest travel and leisure platforms in Asia, Nol Universe aspires to become a global powerhouse in the industry through collaboration and competition with leading online travel agencies (OTAs) worldwide.

The company will operate under the dual leadership of Bae Bo-han, CEO of Yanolja Platform, and Choi Hwi-young, CEO of Interpark Triple. Its headquarters are located in Pangyo 2nd Techno Valley, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea.

Lee Su-jin, CEO of Yanolja Group, stated, "We are dedicated to expanding happiness in both the everyday and extraordinary moments of our customers' lives. Nol Universe will pave a new path in the domestic and global travel and leisure markets by maximizing platform synergy, offering differentiated services, and leveraging exceptional technology."

[About Nol Universe]

Nol Universe is a comprehensive platform company that reimagines experiences across both travel—such as flights, accommodations, and package tours—and daily life, including entertainment, culture, and the arts. By integrating platforms such as Yanolja, a global leisure platform; Interpark, South Korea's leading travel and entertainment service; Triple, an ultra-personalized travel platform; and Triple Korea, catering specifically to international tourists visiting South Korea, Nol Universe is dedicated to bringing happiness into everyday life, going beyond leisure, and making it easy for everyone to relax and enjoy. By utilizing its vast data resources and AI-driven personalization, Nol Universe delivers innovative, tailored experiences to its users. Through seamless interconnection and synergy across its platforms, Nol Universe connects diverse customer touchpoints, creating moments of delight and amazement that go far beyond expectations.

