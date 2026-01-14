K-Culture Jumps from Screen to Reality: K-Content Generates $966 Million Economic Impact, Fueling Korea's Tourism according to NOL Universe

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NOL Universe, a major leisure tech company in Korea operating platforms such as NOL, NOL interpark tour, NOL ticket, and NOL World, has released 'NOL Wave Report,' an in-depth analysis of the correlation between Hallyu (Korean Wave) and travel to South Korea. Following last year's report on the impact of public-private tourism on local economies, this year's edition includes comprehensive statistics, survey results, and interviews with foreign travelers, showcasing the present and future of K-Culture and Korean tourism.

K-Content Rises as a Global Mainstream; Becomes Core Driver of Korean Tourism

The NOL Wave Report finds that K-Content is significantly driving Korean tourism as the experience expands from enjoying it "on screen" to experiencing it "on site." This trend is clearly reflected in the explosive growth of NOL World (formerly Interpark Global), NOL Universe's platform for foreigners traveling to Korea.

NOL World has recorded remarkable growth over the past five years, including an average annual transaction growth rate of 133%, and an astonishing 27-fold surge in customers making five or more purchases. This significant growth in high-frequency buyers indicates a robust global fandom ecosystem. Furthermore, 91% of customers who utilized NOL World's 'Play&Stay' package—which combines concert tickets of K-Pop stars with accommodation—expressed intent to reuse the product.

The platform's core customer base is primarily from Asia (China, Japan, Taiwan), and female customers, who outnumber men by approximately 6 times, lead the consumption trends. While concerts dominate the sales categories at 80%, high growth rates in sports, exhibitions, and events suggest that Hallyu's influence is expanding beyond K-Pop into diverse cultural areas. For example, the average annual transaction growth rate of sports tickets reached 1104%.

'Concert Ticket is the Trip Itself': K-Content Drives Lifestyle Consumption Beyond Travel Motivation

K-Content is now functioning as the 'core motivation' and 'essential condition' for deciding to travel to South Korea. A survey of 131 NOL World customers revealed that 93.1% planned a trip to Korea because of K-Content. In a traveler interview, one foreign user emphasized the critical role of K-Pop concerts, stating: "If I hadn't secured the concert ticket, I wouldn't have come to Korea this time."

Moreover, interest in K-Content is shifting from 'transient consumption' to a 'long-term lifestyle.' 70.8% of survey respondents expressed a desire for a long-term stay of seven days or more, demonstrating a clear demand for 'hyper-immersive' experiences like enjoying local food, cooking, and traditional culture. This interest directly translates into purchasing behavior, with fans buying Korean products such as food/beverages and cosmetics/skincare seen in content. Consumption patterns have also broadened; beyond K-Drama, K-Pop, and film, many foreigners now evenly consume K-Content across all areas of Korean daily life, including variety shows, mukbang, and beauty/fashion.

K-Content Generates $966 Million Economic Impact and Acts as a Local Tourism 'Navigation'

By expanding consumption from simple viewing to experiential travel that embraces the Korean lifestyle, K-Content is generating massive economic effects. Data on post-ticket purchases show a clear trend of additional spending on local experiential travel services, including rental cars, tours, and Wi-Fi/SIM cards.

The cumulative economic effect generated by foreign tourists' concert attendance and related consumption over the past five years is estimated to be approximately 966 million USD (1.4 trillion KRW) in production inducement and 414 million USD (0.6 trillion KRW) in value-added inducement. Furthermore, it is estimated to have created about 8,200 cumulative jobs. This analysis confirms that K-Concerts are expanding into an economic activity hub that connects tourism, consumption, and the service industry, developing into a high value-added industry.

In addition, K-Culture acts as a 'Navigation System' for regional tourism. A foreign traveler noted in an interview that they are "expanding interest beyond Seoul to other regions by following the footsteps of favorite stars," indicating that fandom-based interests are creating specific local travel routes.

Thomas Lee, CEO of NOL Universe, stated, "K-Culture has already secured its position as a core axis of the global cultural landscape. Moving forward, NOL Universe plans to further revitalize Korean tourism through NOL World, striving for both economic and regional growth."

