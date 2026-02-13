Stop Guessing Your Skincare in Korea: NOL World Launches a Personalized K-Beauty Tour in Seoul

Offers tailored 1-on-1 skin analysis and expert-guided drugstore curation with up to 38% launch discount

Expanding lifestyle-driven travel content that helps visitors experience Korea in a more personal way

SEOUL，South Korea, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NOL World, the premier South Korean travel and ticketing platform operated by NOL Universe (CEO Thomas Lee), is proud to announce the launch of its Personalized K-Beauty Curation Tour. This new offering provides global travelers with an immersive, data-driven deep dive into the world of Korean skincare, moving beyond simple sightseeing to offer a truly customized experience.

The program is a comprehensive K-Beauty consultation and shopping tour that combines beauty expert-guided skin analysis with a smart shopping guide. The experience begins with a one-hour, interactive consultation where participants analyze their skin type and concerns. Rather than just following viral trends, guests learn to identify active ingredients that work for their specific needs. This is followed by a curated shopping session at Korea's leading health and beauty (H&B) stores, where an expert helps guests navigate the vast selection to find products that offer real results, ensuring an efficient and "fail-proof" K-Beauty journey.

To accommodate different travel styles, NOL World offers various options, including 1-on-1 private sessions, small groups, and VIP tours. In celebration of the launch, a special promotional discount of up to 38% is available through the end of March, making professional beauty consulting more accessible to international visitors.

"Travel experiences are shifting from passive consumption of trends to a journey of self-discovery," said Thomas Lee, CEO of NOL Universe. "Our K-Beauty tour is designed to cut through the noise of viral marketing, helping each guest find what truly fits their skin and lifestyle. Beyond beauty, NOL World is committed to expanding our ecosystem across dining, performing arts, and leisure so that every traveler can discover a 'Korea that fits them' perfectly."

The initiative reflects NOL World's broader mission to reduce information and language barriers for international visitors to South Korea. By transforming a shopping trip into a lifestyle-oriented experience, the platform allows visitors to adopt the actual beauty routines of locals. Moving forward, NOL World plans to continue expanding its "experience-centric" travel content, allowing global tourists to engage more deeply with Korea's contemporary lifestyle and culture.

NOL World is an all-in-one K-culture commerce platform designed to streamline every aspect of the Korean travel experience for international guests. From curated activities, transportation passes, and specialized tours to exclusive bookings for performances, exhibitions, and sporting events, NOL World seamlessly connects the dots of a Korean itinerary. By reinterpreting local trends through a global lens, NOL World serves as a vital connector, helping travelers experience the most authentic and vibrant aspects of Korean life.

SOURCE NOL Universe