Coupa Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Source-to-Pay Suites

Recognized as a Leader for the third consecutive time with being positioned the highest on the Ability to Execute axis

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa , the leading AI platform for total spend management, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Source-to-Pay (S2P) Suites.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Source-to-Pay Suites evaluated 13 providers based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. Coupa is recognized in the Leaders quadrant, positioned highest for Ability to Execute.

"We are honored to be named a Leader again by Gartner. For nearly two decades, Coupa's unified platform has evolved to meet the rising needs of business spend and global trade," said Salvatore Lombardo, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Coupa. "We feel being recognized as a Leader for the third consecutive year reflects our focus on delivering innovation at scale and translating vision into real customer outcomes. Through the strength of our platform and power of our network across both axes of assessment, Coupa enables teams to better predict, prescribe, and orchestrate decision-making across procurement, finance, and supply chain. We're proud to deliver measurable value for buyers and suppliers alike with Coupa AI and Navi."

Coupa continues to evolve its total spend management platform to meet the needs of diverse organizations, from small enterprises to large multinational corporations. Nationwide Building Society , a member-owned financial institution offering banking, savings, and mortgage services across the UK, transformed its fragmented procurement into a unified, AI-powered platform – automating workflows, improving compliance, and saving time across 15,000 employees with Coupa.

"We don't want just efficiency, we want excellence. Coupa supports that across every layer of our operations," said Sarah Dryden, Head of Digital Procurement, Nationwide Building Society.

Coupa's unified total spend management platform transforms siloed processes into a single workflow, seamlessly connecting procurement, finance and supply chain teams along with their suppliers, delivering:

Evidence-Based Intelligence : Leveraging more than $8 trillion of Coupa Community spend data and intelligence to power better insights and decisions that identify immediate savings, negotiate better contracts, and predict supply chain disruptions before they impact the bottom line.

: Leveraging more than $8 trillion of Coupa Community spend data and intelligence to power better insights and decisions that identify immediate savings, negotiate better contracts, and predict supply chain disruptions before they impact the bottom line. Effortless TCO : Intelligent automation powered by a single, delightful and intuitive user experience that improves efficiency, reduces risk, and ensures compliance - freeing up capacity so teams can focus on the work that matters most..

: Intelligent automation powered by a single, delightful and intuitive user experience that improves efficiency, reduces risk, and ensures compliance - freeing up capacity so teams can focus on the work that matters most.. A Network Effect: Coupa's two-sided network fuels efficiency and growth for suppliers and accelerates value for buyers through faster supplier discovery and onboarding, greater transparency, and lower risk.

For a complimentary copy of the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Source-to-Pay Suites, click here .

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Source-to-Pay Suites, By Micky Keck, Kaitlynn Sommers, Lynne Phelan, Magnus Bergfors, Alex Brady, 21 January 2026.

Gartner Disclaimers

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Coupa Software

Coupa is the leading AI platform for total spend management. Using its trusted, community-generated, $8 trillion dataset, Coupa brings autonomous AI agents, a network of 10M+ buyers and suppliers, and leading apps together on one unified platform to seamlessly automate the buying process and connect to customers in a whole new way. With Coupa, you'll make margins multiply™. Learn more at coupa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter) .

