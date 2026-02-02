Viking M&A Expands into Philadelphia, Brings Lower Middle Market Advisory to Key Mid-Atlantic Business Hub

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers & Acquisitions has opened a new office in Philadelphia, marking the firm's expansion into its ninth state. Managing Partner Geoff Veale leads the new office, bringing in-depth private equity, investment banking, and advisory experience to small- and mid-sized business owners across the region.

"Philadelphia is a market with deep entrepreneurial roots, long-standing family businesses, and a broad base of industries," Veale said. "There's strong buyer demand in this region, and business owners are navigating more complexity than ever. Our role is to help them understand their options, maximize value, and make informed decisions about their next chapter."

The Philadelphia expansion strengthens Viking's ability to serve entrepreneurs in one of the nation's most diverse and economically resilient markets. Positioned between New York and Washington, D.C., the area benefits from a mix of manufacturing, industrial and financial services, technology, and life sciences, driving steady M&A activity.

Veale brings more than 25 years of experience spanning private equity, investment banking, operations, and direct investment in family-owned companies. Before joining Viking, he founded Outrider Capital Partners, a private investment firm focused on long-term capital for family businesses. Earlier in his career, he worked at Milestone Partners, Jefferies Capital Partners, and J.P. Morgan Securities, advising mergers and acquisitions across a broad range of industries.

"I've spent my career on both sides of the table, as an investor and as an advisor," Veale added. "That perspective allows me to guide business owners through the process with transparency, empathy, and a clear understanding of what buyers look for."

The Philadelphia office reinforces Viking's commitment to deliver hands-on, relationship-driven advisory services to lower-middle-market business owners seeking growth, partnership, or exit opportunities.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions in Philadelphia

Viking M&A of Philadelphia provides merger and acquisition services to small and middle-market business owners. As part of Viking M&A's multi-state network, the Philadelphia office is backed by one of the largest business brokerage firms in the U.S. Since 1996, Viking has successfully sold over 950 businesses. The firm boasts an 85% close rate on businesses brought to market. On average, listings sell for 96% of the asking price.

