Viking Mergers & Acquisitions, Florida Division Expands Team with High-Caliber Talent

Joe Northcott Joins Viking Mergers & Acquisitions in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers & Acquisitions proudly welcomes Joe Northcott to its Fort Lauderdale office. Northcott brings a powerful blend of Big Four experience, and analytical depth to his role, supporting advisory services that drive successful outcomes across the transaction lifecycle.

"Joe's foundation in high-level financial analysis and his genuine interest in helping business owners succeed make him a natural fit for our team," said Larry Lawson, President of Viking M&A's Florida Division. "He represents the next generation of advisors we continue to cultivate at Viking M&A."

A Florida native, Northcott was born and raised in Leesburg and earned dual bachelor's degrees in Finance and Accounting from Florida State University, along with a minor specialization in Data Analytics. While at FSU, he was an active member of various Financial and Professional Services Honor Societies and served as Vice President of Finance & Accounting for a major on-campus organization.

Northcott began his career at Deloitte, serving as both an Audit Associate and a Senior Associate during his tenure. There, he provided audit & assurance services to a diverse portfolio of public and private companies across various industries, including aerospace and defense manufacturing, consumer goods, and private equity. His experience includes complex financial statement audits, regulatory compliance, and pre-initial public offering (IPO) engagements.

"In his role as Associate Advisor, Joe applies his background in accounting, due diligence, and financial modeling to support business valuations, transaction strategy, and deal execution," said Lawson. "His analytical mindset and attention to detail will help our clients navigate the sale process with clarity and confidence."

This hire is another example of the firm's commitment to developing top-tier talent and delivering high-impact advisory services to Florida's business owners.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions Florida Division

Viking Mergers & Acquisitions, with offices strategically located throughout Florida, supports business owners with annual revenues ranging from $2M to $250M. Viking offers complimentary business valuation services, ongoing valuation updates, and comprehensive exit planning and strategy for small and middle-market business owners.

As one of the largest and most successful mergers and acquisitions firms in the United States, Viking is headquartered in Charlotte, NC, and Tampa, FL. The firm boasts 18 offices strategically positioned across the U.S., providing exceptional brokerage services as well as mergers & acquisitions advisory work. Over the past three decades, Viking has successfully closed over 950 businesses, achieving a closing ratio of over three times the industry average. Viking consistently maintains an impressive 85% closing rate, securing sellers an average of 96% of their asking price.

Visit Vikingmergers.com to request a confidential, complimentary business valuation or for more information about selling or buying a business.

