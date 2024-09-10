Beyond the Classroom: 5 Ways School Counselors Help with College Planning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigating the path to college can feel overwhelming for high school students and their parents. Fortunately, school counselors like Kristin Schumacher-Smith of Grand River Preparatory High School, are here to help guide families through the process. Here's how Schumacher-Smith and her National Heritage Academies (NHA) colleagues support students on their path to higher education.

Helping Students Discover Their Worth

One of the primary roles of a high school counselor is to help students recognize their potential and find their unique path. This isn't just about steering students toward college or a career; it's about helping them discover what will truly make them happy and successful. Encouraging your child to connect with their counselor can be the first step in discovering what they're passionate about and find ways to help them achieve their dreams.

Addressing Common Concerns

It's natural for students to have questions and concerns about their future. Many feel pressured to attend college immediately, even if they're not sure what they want to study. Schumacher-Smith reassures families that it's normal for students to take their time. "It's okay not to have everything figured out right away," she notes. "Sometimes, exploring options like community college or even taking a gap year can provide valuable time to decide."

Guidance on College and Career Choices

If your child isn't sure about their career path, starting at a community college can be a more affordable way to explore different interests without the pressure of a four-year university. Dual enrollment is also a great option. "We offer dual enrollment, which is way cheaper—sometimes even free—and it's a great way to get those general education requirements while you're still in high school," Schumacher-Smith shares.

School counselors can help with these decisions, offering guidance on everything from college applications to financial aid. They provide one-on-one meetings to help your family navigate the process, so encourage your child to take advantage of these resources.

Encouraging Research and Advocacy

When it comes to choosing a college, research is key. Schumacher-Smith encourages students to take the initiative to learn about their options before meeting with a counselor. "Students should spend some time researching their interests and potential careers," she suggests. "It's not just about finding the right fit but also about understanding what's required to achieve their goals."

Making Applications Stand Out

College applications are more than just a list of grades and test scores—they're an opportunity for students to show who they really are. Personal essays play a crucial role in this process. "Colleges want to see who you are beyond your GPA and test scores," Schumacher-Smith explains. "A well-written personal essay can make a big difference. It's your chance to show what makes you unique and why you'd be a great fit for their institution." Encourage your child to take their time on their essay and remind them that their counselor is available to help with ideas and edits.

