Beyond the Game: Edward Jones and Big 12 Drive Lasting Impact Across 16 Communities

As a part of a new partnership with the Big 12 Conference, the wealth management firm is committing $250,000 to combat food insecurity across the 16 Big 12 markets

DALLAS, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edward Jones and Big 12 Conference's partnership will take center stage at the Edward Jones® Big 12 Football Championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 6. While the action on the field promises to excite, Edward Jones is harnessing this moment to provide meaningful impact on both the local Dallas community, and in communities across Big 12 markets, reinforcing its role as the first-ever wealth management partner of the Big 12.

The partnership, and new "Let's find your rich™" television spots featuring actor Milo Ventimiglia, invites fans to explore what matters most in their personal and financial lives. Rooted in Edward Jones' philosophy that wealth goes beyond finances, the campaign highlights the value of meaningful connections and inspires individuals to uncover what truly matters.

Building Community: Big 12 Championship Drive Against Hunger

A centerpiece of this year's efforts is the "Big 12 Championship Drive Against Hunger," an initiative with a $250,000 commitment from Edward Jones to combat food insecurity across the 16 Big 12 communities, which includes:

At the AT&T stadium Fan Zone, Edward Jones Big 12 Championship game attendees will pack Lovepacs meal boxes to provide over 100 families in North Texas with holiday meals, contributing more than 2,000 pounds of food to local food banks.

Edward Jones will donate $12,000 to food banks in each of the 16 Big 12 communities, extending its impact far beyond the Dallas area.

Fans can amplify the cause by sharing Edward Jones' social media content, with Edward Jones donating $1 per share—up to an additional $50,000—to Lovepacs.

Big 12 university student athletes and staff will have the opportunity to volunteer at local food banks throughout the holiday season, fostering connections and the spirit of giving.

"Financial fulfillment looks different for everyone. It's deeply personal. For some, it's shared experiences and traditions that bring people together; for others, it's creating opportunities or leaving a legacy," said Hema Widhani, Principal and Chief Brand, Experience and Marketing Officer at Edward Jones. "This partnership with the Big 12 allows us to celebrate those moments while making a meaningful impact in the communities we serve, far beyond the field."

Driving for what's next

Edward Jones continues to invest in economic inclusion to create opportunities for more people through high-impact engagements, including:

As part of this annual event, the Edward Jones team will serve as one of several companies engaging with Big 12 student athletes as they explore various career pathways. The team will host a panel discussion and engage student athletes on careers in wealth management and finance, bridging meaningful opportunities between the firm and future professionals.

At halftime, two Big 12 students will compete for a $10,000 Edward Jones-sponsored scholarship, showcasing the company's investment in young talent.

To learn more about this partnership visit www.edwardjones.com/Big12

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones is a leading North American financial planning firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm's more than 20,000 financial advisors throughout North America serve more than 9 million clients with a total of $2.4 trillion in client assets under care as of Sept. 26, 2025. Edward Jones' purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm's approximately 55,000 associates and our branch presence in 68% of U.S. counties and most Canadian provinces and territories, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. The Edward Jones website is at www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

About the Big 12 Conference

The Big 12 enters its 30th year as one of the nation's premier conferences in college athletics under the leadership of Commissioner Brett Yormark. Since joining the Conference in August 2022, Yormark has elevated the Big 12 to new heights, emphasizing marketing, brand building and instilling an innovative strategy that has resonated across the college athletics landscape.

The Conference is composed of 16 universities spanning 10 states and four time zones. The Big 12 members include Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah and West Virginia.

The Big 12 began play in 1996 and is the home of 91 team NCAA national championships, and 775 individual national champions. The Big 12 Conference office is located in Irving, Texas.

*The Big 12 Conference Inc. is not a current client of Edward Jones. The Big 12 Conference, Inc. was compensated for this endorsement. For more information, visit edwardjones.com/big12.

