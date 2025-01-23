Beyond the Grass: Greenworks Introduces Performance Landscaper Award and Honors First Recipient

Celebrating its Recent Innovations, Greenworks Awards Enhanced Landscape Management the Performance Landscaper Award

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenworks Commercial, a pioneer in battery-powered outdoor solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its Performance Landscaper Award. This award recognizes landscaping companies that are driving the industry forward with innovative, sustainable practices. It celebrates the transformative advancements reshaping the way landscapers operate and achieve excellence.

The inaugural recipient is Enhanced Landscape Management, a company recognized for its exceptional landscaping services and unwavering dedication to safety and sustainability. Serving Fortune 500 corporate sites and prestigious residential properties across the West Coast, Enhanced Landscape Management is setting a new benchmark for California and Nevada landscapers. By transitioning more than 50% of its crews to electric power tools, the company is leading the charge toward a greener future. This shift underscores its commitment to employees, clients and the environment, offering peace of mind with quieter, easy-to-use tools.

"Pushing our industry towards excellence has always been at the forefront of our mission. This award celebrates businesses taking charge with innovative solutions," said Yin Chen, CEO of Greenworks. "We wanted to kick off the year by recognizing our first recipient, Enhanced Landscape Management, who exemplifies our shared commitment to sustainability out in the field every day."

Businesses like Enhanced Landscape Management are turning rising gas regulations into an opportunity to level up its operations. In choosing electric power tools, it allows crews to maximize productivity with fully charged, ready-to-go equipment that's quiet for early mornings and lasts all day. Crews are experiencing better workdays without the stressors of dangerous fumes, time consuming maintenance, and risky encounters with carbon monoxide.

To support crews like Enhanced Landscape Management across the country make the shift from gas to battery-powered equipment, Greenworks has the first and most comprehensive advanced battery-first end-to-end solution for all outdoor power equipment with its Optimus lineup. By becoming an Optimus Crew, landscapers get best-in-class tools across every category from ride-on mowers to blowers to keep landscape crews working seamlessly throughout the day.

"Delivering peace of mind to our employees, customers and community is a core foundational principle we live every day," says Greg Epstein, executive vice president of Enhanced Landscape Management. "Greenworks has helped us deliver that state-of-mind while helping us win jobs. Our crews enjoy the quiet and peace throughout the day whether at a college campus or in a community."

The Performance Landscaper Award will be presented annually to landscape companies demonstrating groundbreaking innovation and environmental stewardship. Greenworks invites industry leaders and pioneers to continue pushing boundaries with creative, sustainable approaches.

About Greenworks® Commercial

Charging the industry since 2002, Greenworks® has exclusively focused on producing products powered by lithium-ion battery technology, continuing to push the boundaries of batteries for the greater good. Greenworks® Commercial offers a range of battery-powered solutions for landscaping professionals setting the standard for commercial-grade, battery-powered outdoor equipment. Greenworks® also offers a non-commercial product line designed for homeowners and do-it-yourselfers, which is available online and at more than 11,000 retail locations. For more information, visit www.greenworkscommercial.com.

