Beyond the Solar Boom: What Homeowners and Builders Need to Know in a Post-Tax-Credit Market

Industry experts unpack the realities of financing, performance, and grid-connected energy systems in a webinar hosted by Green Builder Media.

LAKE CITY, Colo., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the end of 2025, the 30% federal tax credit for homeowner-installed solar and battery systems expired, triggering a surge in installations as homeowners rushed to lock in savings before the deadline. But now that the incentive-driven boom is over, a new question is emerging: What does residential solar actually look like without federal support?

One of two featured installations: a ground-mounted solar and battery system.

To answer that question, Green Builder Media will host a free webinar on May 20, at 2:00 PM ET, titled "PV + Battery VPP Case Study." It features brothers Daran and Devan Wastchak, who recently completed two very different residential solar and battery installations—one roof-mounted and one ground-mounted—and are now sharing what they learned.

"This isn't a theoretical conversation about solar—it's a real-world look at what happens after installation," says Matt Power, Editor-in-Chief of Green Builder magazine. "As incentives disappear, homeowners need honest, practical insight into what works and what the long-term realities actually look like."

The webinar will explore:

Roof-mounted versus ground-mounted solar systems.

Financing, permitting, and installation realities.

Battery storage strategies and system optimization.

How homeowners are managing energy use in real time.

Participation in Distributed Energy Resource (DER) and Virtual Power Plant (VPP) programs.

The growing complexity of utility coordination, EV charging, and smart home integration.

"Without the cushion of federal incentives, homeowners and builders are being pushed to think more critically about system design, long-term performance, and integration with utility programs," says Daran Wastchak. "The question is no longer just whether to go solar—but how to make it work in a more complex, more connected energy ecosystem."

Click here to register.

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is the leading North American media company focused on green building and sustainable living, providing inspiring content, market intelligence, and transformative events that drive meaningful change across the residential construction industry. Through its media platforms, research, and thought leadership, Green Builder Media empowers professionals and consumers to build more resilient, healthy, and high-performing homes.

SOURCE Green Builder Media, LLC