Green Builder Media Announces Sustainability Symposium 2026: Systems Reckoning

10th annual virtual event will tackle housing affordability, climate risk, insurance instability, and the future of housing.

LAKE CITY, Colo., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Builder Media announces its 10th Annual Sustainability Symposium: Systems Reckoning, a free virtual event taking place June 3–4, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET each day.

The Symposium will explore how inflation, insurance instability, and accelerating climate risk are exposing fundamental weaknesses in housing, energy, and economic systems—and what must change to address them.

Keynote speaker Bill McKibben will explore how our relationship with energy is being fundamentally rewritten. The transition to distributed, renewable, and electrified systems is technological, cultural and economic, and challenges long-held assumptions awhat it means to build systems that truly serve people.

"We can't solve today's challenges with outdated frameworks," says Sara Gutterman, CEO of Green Builder Media. "This event is about rethinking value, risk, and performance at a systems level."

Sessions will address the affordability crisis, evolving risk models, regenerative land strategies, and the shifting role of energy in economic stability and resilience.

June 3, 12–3 p.m. ET

The Affordability Reckoning: Reframing the Solution —Sara Gutterman, CEO, Green Builder Media

—Sara Gutterman, CEO, Green Builder Media Power Shift: Rethinking Energy in a World at Risk —Bill McKibben, Founder, 350.org and Third Act

—Bill McKibben, Founder, 350.org and Third Act Designing Demand—Lena Hansen, Chief Program Officer, RMI

June 4, 12–3 p.m. ET

Resilience Is the New Affordability —Laura Sullivan, Correspondent, NPR Investigations

—Laura Sullivan, Correspondent, NPR Investigations Land, Capital, and the Long View: Rethinking Value from the Ground Up —Neal Collins, Founder, Latitude Regenerative Real Estate; Founding Partner, Hamlet Capital, and Tom Hoban, President and Chief Investment Officer, Kitson & Partners

—Neal Collins, Founder, Latitude Regenerative Real Estate; Founding Partner, Hamlet Capital, and Tom Hoban, President and Chief Investment Officer, Kitson & Partners New Rules and Risk Models: Fixing the Math—Andrew Winston, Sustainability Expert and Author

The Sustainability Symposium is made possible by our generous partners, Trane and Whirlpool.

Registration is free! Click here to reserve your seat.

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America's leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living. Through its publications, data platforms, and events, the company provides actionable insights that drive the development of more efficient, resilient, and healthy homes and communities.

SOURCE Green Builder Media, LLC