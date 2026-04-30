Green Builder Media Unveils 2026 Sustainable Products of the Year

From low-carbon materials to high-performance appliances, this year's standout products showcase innovation that delivers sustainability without compromise.

LAKE CITY, Colo., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Builder Media announces its 2026 Sustainable Products of the Year, recognizing a diverse group of building products that are redefining performance, durability, and environmental responsibility across the residential construction industry.

The selected products demonstrate how manufacturers are integrating recycled content, energy efficiency, and long-term resilience into solutions that also meet the demands of modern design and construction.

Download a free copy of Green Builder Media's 2026 Sustainable Products of the Year and Brand Index issue.

"When it comes to sustainability today, performance and environmental impact go hand in hand," says Green Builder magazine Editor-in-Chief Matt Power. "These products prove that builders and homeowners don't have to choose between durability, aesthetics, and responsible manufacturing—they can have all three."

Here's a sampling of the 2026 honorees:

BASF WALLTITE RSB Spray Polyurethane Foam, designed with recycled and biobased content while maintaining high insulation performance.

Behr Premium Plus Ecomix Plant-Based Paint & Primer, offering zero VOC emissions and renewable materials without sacrificing durability.

James Hardie Trim-Over system, improving material efficiency and installation productivity.

SKS 36-inch Column Refrigerator and Freezer, combining precision cooling with energy-saving smart technology.

LP BurnGuard FRT OSB and LP SmartSide Trim & Siding, engineered for resilience, fire protection, and carbon-conscious construction.

Mohawk Flooring RevWood, made with over 70% recycled wood by-products and designed for long-term durability.

Nichiha VintageWood Blackwood, delivering wood aesthetics with fiber cement durability and minimal maintenance.

Intelli-Balance Elite Plus+ ERV, achieving up to 90% sensible recovery efficiency for high-performance homes.

The full list of 2026 Sustainable Products of the Year is available in the March/April issue of Green Builder magazine which includes our 2026 Sustainable Brand Index as well. Or you can read the full products blog here.

ABOUT GREEN BUILDER MEDIA

Green Builder Media is the leading media company in the North American building industry focused on green building and sustainable living. Through its print and digital platforms, research, events, and data-driven insights, the company empowers building professionals and consumers with the tools and knowledge to create more sustainable, resilient, and high-performance homes.

SOURCE Green Builder Media, LLC