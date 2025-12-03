Normalizing Support: Brightwater Health Joins "Empowered with Meg Ryan" to Discuss Mental Health as Universal Care

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- An insightful segment is set to join the lineup on Public Television as Empowered with Meg Ryan collaborates with Brightwater Health to address the universality of mental health. The upcoming feature, entitled "One Day at a Time", will focus on how mental wellness operates along a continuum, impacting everyone—from those quietly carrying the weight of daily pressures to those in active need of additional support.

The segment is scheduled for production on December 9, 2025, in Duluth, MN, at the Brightwater Health location. The feature is designed to educate general audiences by normalizing mental well-being as a routine part of health for everyone, and by encouraging early support whenever life's demands create stress or emotional strain.



"Everyone has mental health, just as everyone has physical health. Stress, change, and emotional strain are part of being human. Support simply offers tools to stay balanced and well. Our mission is to make that support familiar, accessible, and easy for anyone to use whenever they need it." — Ben Hatfield, CEO, Brightwater Health

The program will provide valuable information on the resources that exist to help the general population, emphasizing that caring for one's mental health should be as normalized and natural as managing physical health. This perspective shifts the cultural understanding from viewing mental health services as solely an emergency option to recognizing them as an essential and ongoing part of overall human health. The segment will also highlight Brightwater Health's commitment to reducing barriers so that community members can more easily access support.

The segment will delve into the logistical success of Brightwater Health's integrated behavioral health model, which combines multiple services—such as therapy, psychiatry, case management, addiction and recovery support, skills development, and additional specialized programs—under a single organizational structure. This coordination ensures that support is comprehensive and client-centered, meeting individuals where they are without the complication of navigating fragmented systems. This unified approach represents a critical solution to delivering effective, wraparound care for the full spectrum of mental health needs.

Furthermore, the feature will incorporate educational content related to current issues affecting public well-being, such as the rise of addiction and substance use disorder, which are often used as ways to cope with underlying stress and unmet mental health needs. The segment will also address the post-COVID landscape, which universally highlighted the need for tools and support systems to manage uncertainty and change. By highlighting this robust, integrated approach, the segment informs viewers that mental health support is an available and necessary tool for everyday maintenance and self-care, and should not be viewed only as an option for emergency situations. This narrative aims to resonate with everyday people, encouraging them to view emotional and psychological care as an integral, accessible element of maintaining a healthy and fulfilling life.

About "Empowered with Meg Ryan":

Empowered with Meg Ryan is a Public Television program dedicated to showcasing the stories behind innovative companies and organizations that are making a positive impact and providing pathways to greater well-being. The program provides viewers with valuable insights and educational content, inspiring them to take informed action in their lives and communities. Learn more at: www.empoweredprogram.com

About Brightwater Health:

Brightwater Health is an integrated behavioral health clinic dedicated to providing comprehensive and coordinated mental health and addiction services to the community. By offering more than 25 services under one agency—including therapy, psychiatry, case management, addiction support, skills development, and additional specialized programs—Brightwater Health works to ensure accessible, continuous care across the full spectrum of mental wellness needs. Learn more at: Brightwaterhealth.org

SOURCE Empowered with Meg Ryan