Empowered with Meg Ryan and Firetree, Ltd. Offer a New Perspective on Addiction Recovery

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Viewers can prepare to have their perceptions challenged in a new segment of "Empowered with Meg Ryan." The program partnered with Firetree, Ltd. to explore the intricate nature of substance use disorder (SUD), positioning it as a medical condition that can be effectively treated. This segment, filmed in September 2025, will provide an informative and inspiring look at the science behind addiction and the pathways to sustained recovery.

The upcoming segment of "Empowered with Meg Ryan" will underscore that addiction impacts brain chemistry and behavior and is not a sign of poor character. The program will highlight the three primary contributing factors to SUD: biological and genetic predisposition, psychological vulnerabilities, and social environmental influences. Viewers will learn how regular substance use can lead to significant neurological changes, creating powerful triggers and cravings that make recovery challenging. Firetree, Ltd., located in Blairsville, PA, will be featured for its distinctive model that combines evidence-based clinical practices with the invaluable insights of counselors.

"We are in the business of substance use disorder treatment because we believe in the power of the human spirit to heal and transform. Our purpose is not just to treat a disease, but to restore hope and help individuals and families build a brand new beginning for their lives". – Amy Ertel, Vice President, Firetree, Ltd.

The segment will illustrate how effective treatment requires comprehensive, evidence-based approaches, such as medication-assisted treatment (MAT), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and community support. The program will note that like other chronic medical conditions, SUD requires ongoing management. Firetree, Ltd.'s approach, refined over almost three decades, focuses on building a continuum of care that supports individuals in rebuilding their lives and finding community beyond traditional 12-step programs.

This segment aims to reach both individuals struggling with SUD and their families, offering a message of hope and possibility by presenting addiction as a treatable illness and recovery as an achievable outcome through dedicated support and scientifically-backed methods. The program will also touch on the societal challenges within the addiction treatment field, including funding limitations and the shortage of quality sober living environments. The segment will also address common controversies, such as the use of MAT, from a perspective grounded in scientific evidence. The content is designed to inform a general audience about the nature of addiction and the importance of evidence-based care in achieving lasting recovery.

