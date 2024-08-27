Beyond Type 1 and NASCAR's Anthony Alfredo Shift Into High Gear to Drive Type 1 Diabetes Awareness

The organization will host a live event at Atlanta Motor Speedway with free diabetes screening, giveaways and an Anthony Alfredo meet-and-greet

HAMPTON, Ga., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Type 1 , the leading diabetes nonprofit co-founded by Nick Jonas, is off to the races taking its mission to change what it means to live with type 1 diabetes to the fast lane. The organization is partnering with professional race car driver Anthony Alfredo for primary sponsorship of the number five team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on September 7th, 2024.

Beyond Type 1 x Anthony Alfredo

In celebration of the partnership and to emphasize the importance of early diabetes detection, Beyond Type 1 will host Pit Stop For Health on race-day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Eastern Standard Time at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. Guests are encouraged to participate in the free diabetes screenings as well as attend the live panels and discussions featuring key industry leaders and medical experts who will share valuable insights about type 1 diabetes (T1D). Pit Stop For Health will also invite the community to participate in a meet-and-greet with race car driver Anthony Alfredo, raffle prizes, and family-friendly activities. The first 200 attendees will receive complimentary tickets to the Focused Health 250, a NASCAR Xfinity Series race, which begins at the Atlanta Motor Speedway at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

"Engaging the passionate NASCAR community for early diabetes detection harnesses the same drive and dedication that fuels their love for racing. Just as they rally behind their favorite drivers, they can come together to champion health and early intervention, turning their collective energy into a powerful force for early detection and the empowerment to not only survive but thrive," said Deborah Dugan, CEO of Beyond Type 1. "We're thrilled to partner with a world-class driver like Anthony, who is directly impacted by type 1 diabetes, as we expand the reach of our mission to change what it means to live with diabetes."

This partnership supports Anthony's mission to use his racing platform to improve the lives of others and raise awareness for a cause close to his heart. Anthony's wife lives with type 1 diabetes along with his two cousins that were diagnosed with T1D at a young age, giving him an early and profound understanding of the impact of this condition on individuals and their families.

"It is really special to be able to utilize our racing program as a platform to help educate, raise awareness and fund research on type 1 diabetes. T1D is an everyday battle for so many people, not just my cousins and wife. These individuals are so strong as they battle this chronic illness, and their family plays a critical role as a support system for them as well," said Anthony Alfredo. "I am excited to get to Atlanta Motor Speedway to help Beyond Type 1 accomplish their mission and celebrate in the victory lane with them."

Through platforms, programs, resources, and grants, Beyond Type 1 is uniting the global diabetes community and providing solutions to improve lives today. The organization's new model of philanthropy has made a lasting impact to support those affected by diabetes through recent activations such as Beyond Barriers , Beyond Scholars , and the unique, ongoing partnership with the NFL Alumni Association.

To access more information on Beyond Type 1 or its many resources, please click here . For details on Pit Stop For Health or to reserve tickets, visit here .

About Beyond Type 1

Beyond Type 1 is a nonprofit organization that is changing what it means to live with diabetes. Through platforms, programs, resources, and grants, Beyond Type 1 is uniting the global diabetes community and providing solutions to improve lives today. Founded in 2015 with a focus on education, advocacy, and the pathway to cures for type 1 diabetes, Beyond Type 1 has grown to also include programs for those with type 2 diabetes. A new model of philanthropy, Beyond Type 1 aims to change what it means to live with chronic illness.

SOURCE Beyond Type 1