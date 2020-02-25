Beyond Type 1 Announces Collaboration with National Association of School Nurses to Raise Awareness for Warning Signs of Type 1 Diabetes

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global diabetes nonprofit Beyond Type 1 announced today a new collaboration with the National Association of School Nurses to raise awareness for the warning signs of Type 1 diabetes (T1D). With this new collaboration, awareness materials will be distributed to tens of thousands of school nurses nationally in the United States.

Type 1 diabetes onset can happen to anyone at any age. A delayed Type 1 diabetes diagnosis can lead to a life-threatening condition known as diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA). Knowing the warning signs of Type 1 diabetes can save lives. At diagnosis of Type 1, approximately 42% of patients are in DKA in the United States. This is a solvable problem and an issue where awareness can make a meaningful difference.

The early warning signs of T1D are simple: excessive thirst, frequent urination, fatigue, and unexplained weight loss. When these symptoms are recognized, a blood glucose reading from a finger prick helps with a diagnosis, and can be made safely and quickly by a healthcare provider. When missed, DKA often occurs. Symptoms of DKA include fruity-smelling breath, stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, extreme lethargy, drowsiness, rapid or heavy breathing, confusion and unconsciousness, and can lead to death. Please contact your healthcare provider if you're experiencing any of these symptoms.

Since 2016, Beyond Type 1 has been working with volunteer advocates to place the warning signs of Type 1 diabetes in front of as many people as possible through strategic partnerships, volunteer advocates, and mass media opportunities. To date, the warning signs have been distributed in 25 states and U.S. territories to over 28,000 pediatrician's offices, reaching millions of patients annually through partnerships with state chapters of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The collaboration with school nurses is part of the latest phase of this ongoing effort. Additionally, Beyond Type 1 advocates will be enhancing efforts in ten target states: Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Texas. State-specific expansion will be broad, led by advocates sharing the warning signs in schools, gyms, healthcare provider offices, workplaces and more.

The latest phase of the campaign is supported by a grant from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust.

Explore more about the campaign + how to get involved here .

Learn more about Beyond Type 1 at beyondtype1.org

About Beyond Type 1

Beyond Type 1 is a nonprofit organization changing what it means to live with diabetes. By leveraging the power of social media and technology, Beyond Type 1 empowers people to both live well today and supports a better tomorrow. Through peer support programs, global campaigns, and digital platforms, Beyond Type 1 is uniting the global diabetes community across both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, helping to change what it means to live with chronic illness.

About NASN

The National Association of School Nurses is a non-profit specialty nursing organization, representing school nurses exclusively. NASN has more than 17,000 members and 50 affiliates, including the District of Columbia and overseas school nurses. The mission of NASN is to optimize student health and learning by advancing the practice of school nursing. Our vision is that all students are healthy, safe, and ready to learn. Please visit us on the Web at www.nasn.org.

