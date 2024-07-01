Beyond Type 1 Awards Six-Figures in Scholarships and Grants to Support Diabetes Community

The global nonprofit announces recipients for Beyond Scholars program and grants for clinical partners and community organizations through its inaugural Beyond Barriers program

NEW YORK, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Beyond Type 1 , the leading diabetes nonprofit co-founded by Nick Jonas, announces a landmark six-figure commitment to the diabetes community with the launch of the Beyond Barriers innovation grant program and the selection of 2024 recipients for the Beyond Scholars program. These strategic initiatives aim to advance health equity, support dismantling obstacles in diabetes management, fuel groundbreaking solutions, and empower individuals to pursue their dreams without compromise. Beyond Barriers funds organizations' promising solutions to improve diabetes education, risk assessment and outcomes for the diabetes community. Beyond Scholars, which has now surpassed $2M in college scholarships since 2018, provides young people living with both type 1 and type 2 diabetes financial support to empower success through education.

SUMMIT One Vanderbilt (PRNewsfoto/SUMMIT One Vanderbilt)

"A diabetes diagnosis can take a huge toll, from medical costs to transformative lifestyle changes, and often results in many people putting big dreams on hold," said Kristian Hurley, Beyond Type 1's Senior Vice President of Programs, Advocacy, and Health Equity. "With programs like Beyond Scholars and Beyond Barriers, our aim is to show up for our community and uplift and support individuals and communities to have the tools, resources, and access they need to manage their diabetes effectively and transform the landscape of diabetes management."

Thanks to Beyond Scholars, a scholarship program designed specifically for the diabetes community, 31 high school seniors will collectively receive more than $150K in scholarships to support their post-secondary education come fall. The rigorously selected Beyond Scholars recipients represent a diverse cohort of high-potential students poised to make significant impacts across various fields, spanning 22 states and majors from engineering to performing arts.

With the launch of the Beyond Barriers program, Beyond Type 1 will also provide $100K in grants to local organizations in Miami, Detroit, and Chicago that are driving meaningful solutions for the diabetes community and prioritizing care for underserved communities. The Beyond Barriers program strategically targets high-impact areas, focusing on raising awareness for the warning signs of type 1 and type 2 diabetes and increasing early diagnosis, improving access to and affordability of care, and strengthening peer support systems, all of which in turn reduces mortality rates. This year's exceptional recipients includes clinical partners like Corewell Health, which helps over 1500 young patients each year access comprehensive diabetes care through its Pediatric Endocrinology team, and community partners like Friendship Baptist Church, which is bridging access gaps through community health seminars and classes.

In recognition of the core role of community-building in its efforts, Beyond Type 1 has commissioned Detroit-based artist Zach Curtis, who specializes in large scale murals and canvas, to develop an artwork to serve as inspiration for a larger mural planned for November in Chicago. By combining financial support, community engagement, and artistic inspiration, Beyond Type 1 is crafting a multifaceted strategy to redefine what it means to live with diabetes and ensure diabetes community members have the tools that they need to not only survive, but also to thrive.

To learn more about the Beyond Barriers grant program, please visit here ; and learn more about the Beyond Scholars scholarship programs, please visit here .

About Beyond Type 1

Beyond Type 1 is a nonprofit organization that is changing what it means to live with diabetes. Through platforms, programs, resources, and grants, Beyond Type 1 is uniting the global diabetes community and providing solutions to improve lives today. Founded in 2015 with a focus on education, advocacy, and the pathway to cures for type 1 diabetes, Beyond Type 1 has grown to also include programs for those with type 2 diabetes. A new model of philanthropy, Beyond Type 1 aims to change what it means to live with chronic illness.

Contact: Oluwatona Campbell, [email protected]

SOURCE Beyond Type 1