Beyond Type 1 Kicks Off Its Fifth-Annual, Life-Saving #LetsTalkLows Campaign to Improve Hypoglycemia Awareness and Management

This historically viral campaign raises awareness and educates people about low blood sugar, hypoglycemia management options, and the community support available.

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Type 1, a leading diabetes nonprofit, is launching its fifth-annual, essential campaign #LetsTalkLows from June 10-15, 2024 to raise awareness of the warning signs, symptoms, and risks of low blood sugar—also known as hypoglycemia. #LetsTalkLows aims to protect the millions of people with diabetes who are at risk of hypoglycemia.

Beyond Type 1 wants to ensure that people living with diabetes understand the causes of low blood sugar, know when and how to treat it, recognize the importance of carrying ready-to-use glucagon, and have the tools to confidently ask their doctors for it because it is now the standard of care, read more here .

"Severe hypoglycemia is a life-threatening condition that requires immediate action, yet far too many people with diabetes are unprepared to handle it," said Beyond Type 1 CEO Deborah Dugan. "With the right resources, a robust support network, and a well-stocked diabetes toolkit, people with diabetes can change the narrative on what it means to live with a chronic illness. The #LetsTalkLows campaign is a critical step in raising awareness, providing education, and ultimately saving lives within the diabetes community."

At least one episode of hypoglycemia occurs in every person with type 1 diabetes and 82% of those with type 2 diabetes. Despite its severity, many people with diabetes—and those close to them—lack the information necessary to identify and manage low-blood-sugar episodes.

The #LetsTalkLows campaign will run on Beyond Type 1 social media platforms and improve hypoglycemia awareness and management among people living with diabetes and their caregivers. The content aims to educate people about:

What is low blood sugar?

What are the signs and symptoms of low blood sugar?

Who is at risk for low blood sugar?

The tools they need to manage low blood sugar in any situation by developing a low-blood-sugar action plan as part of their toolkit

Knowing how and when to use ready-to-use glucagon while making sure the people around you also know when, and how to use it

By igniting conversations around low blood sugar awareness and providing essential education, the #LetsTalkLows campaign has the potential to save countless lives. Beyond Type 1 invites everyone to join the conversation, spread the word, and be ready to handle low blood sugar no matter what.

About Beyond Type 1

Beyond Type 1 is a nonprofit organization that is changing what it means to live with diabetes. Through platforms, programs, resources, and grants, Beyond Type 1 is uniting the global diabetes community and providing solutions to improve lives today. Founded in 2015 with a focus on education, advocacy, and the pathway to cures for type 1 diabetes, Beyond Type 1 has grown to also include programs for those with type 2 diabetes. A new model of philanthropy, Beyond Type 1 aims to change what it means to live with chronic illness.

