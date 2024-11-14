Beyond Type 1 Launches Beyond Diagnosis to Provide Essential Resources for Those Newly Diagnosed with Diabetes

Diabetes nonprofit introduces comprehensive guide to support newly diagnosed individuals and their families in managing diabetes effectively, calls on community to collaborate.

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Beyond Type 1 , the diabetes nonprofit co-founded by Nick Jonas, launched A Beginner's Guide to Thriving with Diabetes, the first of many planned resources from the organization's new Beyond Diagnosis program, designed to support individuals navigating life with diabetes, whether newly diagnosed or seeking renewed support. Separate guides will be available for type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes, in English and Spanish. To emphasize the valuable voices and experiences across its community members, Beyond Type 1 invites individuals living with diabetes to become co-authors of the future Community Guide by adding their advice to the newly diagnosed.

"Receiving a diabetes diagnosis can be a daunting experience, often filled with fear, confusion, and isolation. With steep learning curves, overwhelming to-do lists, and lifestyle changes that can seem insurmountable, many individuals struggle to find reliable information amid a sea of misinformation and stereotypes," said Kristian Hurley, SVP of Social Impact and Global Advocacy of Beyond Type 1. "This can lead to immediate, severe health complications for those with type 1 diabetes and long-term complications for those with type 2 diabetes."

In its initial phase, Beyond Diagnosis provides a downloadable PDF guide for mobile and print that covers the basics of diabetes management in an approachable way. This guide, which offers practical tools, emotional guidance and encouraging personal stories, ensures that individuals can tackle the crucial first months following their diagnosis with confidence.

"There are over 537 million adults living with diabetes globally, but there are too many barriers to quality care and information. As we work on the systems and stigmas that keep people from the care they need and deserve, we believe getting approachable help into individuals' hands is crucial," said Kristian Hurley at Beyond Type 1. "Our guide combines medically-reviewed information, encouragement from diabetes community members, and tools to help people mentally and emotionally check in. Making it free and easy to access online means everyone can share it with anyone who needs it, fostering a network of understanding, empathy, and shared strength."

For individuals with diabetes interested in co-authoring the future Community Guide, Beyond Type 1 encourages the community to share their experiences and advice from their early days post-diagnosis at BeyondType1.org/BeyondDiagnosis . This feedback will play a crucial role in shaping Beyond Diagnosis to meet the real needs of those living with diabetes.

Together, we can create essential resources for those newly diagnosed and improve their management journey. Beyond Diagnosis is supported by Lilly. Visit BeyondType1.org/BeyondDiagnosis to learn more, download current and sign up to get upcoming guides, and lend your advice.

About Beyond Type 1

Beyond Type 1 is a nonprofit organization that is changing what it means to live with diabetes. Through platforms, programs, resources, and grants, Beyond Type 1 is uniting the global diabetes community and providing solutions to improve lives today. Founded in 2015 with a focus on education, advocacy, and the pathway to cures for type 1 diabetes, Beyond Type 1 has grown to also include programs for those with type 2 diabetes. A new model of philanthropy, Beyond Type 1 aims to change what it means to live with chronic illness. For more information, visit beyondtype1.org .

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Beyond Type 1